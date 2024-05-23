Shyam Benegal’s Manthan to re-release in India after Cannes 2024 screening; here’s when you can watch it

Shyam Benegal’s 1976 classic Manthan holds a very special place in the audience’s heart. The Smita Patil and Naseeruddin Shah starrer was India’s first crowd-funded movie ever which was funded by 500,000 farmers who donated Rs. 2 each. Manthan’s restored version recently premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and earned massive praise.

Manthan to re-release in India

The Film Heritage Foundation who restored the movie has now announced that this 48-year-old title will be available across India to re-watch. Interestingly, the movie which is set in the backdrop of the milk cooperative movement will re-release on World Milk Day itself.

Manthan will be available to watch in 50 cities and over 100 theatres across India on June 1 and 2, 2024. Reacting to this one user wrote on X, “So excited that Manthan will be releasing in 50 cities all over India and almost 100 cinemas on June 1st and June 2nd at PVR -INOX and Cinépolis theatres… The ultimate aim of restoring a film is to bring back to the public….Don’t miss the opportunity to watch this restored Classic.”

More about Manthan

Manthan also starred Girish Karnad, Mohan Agashe, Anant Nag, Amrish Puri, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Jaspal, Abha Dhulia, Sadhu Meher, and Anjali Paigankar. The movie won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi (1977) and National Film Award for Best Screenplay. It was also India's official submission for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1976.

Prateik Patil Babbar on his mother’s legacy being celebrated at Cannes 2024

Prateik was one of those who attended the screening this year and before flying off to France spoke to Pinkvilla about how he was feeling. “I’m beaming with immense pride”, Babbar told us adding, “It also happens to be my first time at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. It’s an extremely symbolic moment for me as her son who always knew her as one of the greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema and this iconic moment solidifies her legacy as one of the greatest ever to do it.”

Smita Patil passed away in 1986.

