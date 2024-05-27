Manthan re-release: Bookings for Smita Patil and Naseeruddin Shah starrer are open now; details inside

India’s first crowd-funded movie Manthan recently garnered massive praise during its screening at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The Film Heritage Foundation who restored the movie previously revealed that this Shyam Benegal directorial is in plans to re-release on World Milk Day and now they have opened the bookings for the same.

Manthan re-release bookings open

Funded by 5 lakh farmers from Gujarat who donated ₹2 each, the restored version of Manthan was screened at Cannes Classics segment on May 17. Now it will arrive in Indian theatres yet again after 48 years on June 1 and 2. Manthan will be available in cinemas across 50 Indian cities including Mumbai, New Delhi, Anand, Rajkot, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh.

Earlier today, the organization took to its official X handle and wrote, "BOOKINGS OPEN TODAY! Don't miss the opportunity to watch the India premiere of FHF's restoration of Shyam Benegal's landmark film 'Manthan' produced by 500,000 farmers on the big screen! Stay tuned to know more about the booking process.”

Know how Manthan was restored

This 1976 classic was restored at Prasad Corporation Pvt. Ltd.'s Post–Studios, Chennai and L’Immagine Ritrovata Laboratory, in association with Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, cinematographer Govind Nihalani, and Benegal himself.

The process saw the usage of a 35mm original camera negative which was preserved at the NFDC-National Film Archive of India and its sound was digitized from the 35mm release print taken from Mumbai-based FHF archives.

Details about Manthan

Co-written by Benegal and Vijay Tendulkar, this National award-winning movie was headlined by late actress Smita Patil. Manthan was set against the backdrop of the milk cooperative movement by Dr Verghese Kurien which revolutionized India as the largest milk producer in the world and gave birth to the billion-dollar brand Amul.

It also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Girish Karnad, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Mohan Agashe, Anant Nag, Amrish Puri, Rajendra Jaspal, Abha Dhulia, Sadhu Meher and Anjali Paigankar among others. For the unversed, Manthan was also India's official entry at the 1976 Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

