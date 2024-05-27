Ratna Pathak Shah reveals what she loves, hates and tolerates about husband Naseeruddin Shah and we can’t agree more

Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah were recently at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for the screening of the latter’s movie Manthan. On the sidelines of the event, Ratna was asked by Brut India about the one thing she loves, hates, and tolerates about her husband and her answer will make your heads nod too.

What does Ratna Pathak Shah have to say about Naseeruddin Shah’s habits?

When she was asked to name one thing that she loves, hates, and tolerates about her husband and actor Naseeruddin Shah. In her response, Ratna said “Oh boy! All in one? Love, hate, tolerate altogether? or can it be different? I love his deep involvement with acting. I can love, hate, and tolerate, all three in that. Largely, love because it’s a very special feature.”

She shared that Naseeruddin cannot be bothered with anything else other than his performance and working towards the performance. Ratna added, “It’s an attitude that I haven’t seen in others. I am making this statement after giving it some thought. I haven’t seen this focus in others. But, it’s hard also to live with.”

This veteran couple has been married for 42 years now and had first interacted in 1975 during the rehearsal of Satyadev Dubey’s play Sambhog se Sanyas Tak. While talking to NDTV once, Naseeruddin Shah said, “All great romances of theatres begin at a rehearsal.”

When they first met at a juice stall outside Mumbai’s National College, for Naseer “sparks flew right away” but Ratna didn’t give two hoots. Ratna Pathak Shah who eventually fell for him during the practice once told Indian Express, “The play was very significantly titled Sambhog se Sanyas Tak. That is the story of our life. Bas sanyaas lena baaki hai.”

After 6 years of dating, they exchanged vows in 1982, marking Naseeruddin Shah’s second wedding. The actor was earlier married to Manara Sikri aka Parveen Murad who happens to be Surekha Sikri’s sister. They had a daughter named Heeba Shah with her and later with Ratna, Naseer welcomed two sons - Vivaan and Imaad Shah.

