Ratna Pathak Shah thinks she has been ‘unemployed for a whole year’ because she’s not on Instagram; ‘Nobody approached…’

Ratna Pathak Shah is one of the most acclaimed actresses and has been entertaining audiences for over four decades now. But did you know she has been unemployed for over a year now? She was last seen in 2023’s film Dhak Dhak and Sony LIV’s show Charlie Chopra and ever since then haven’t received any offer. She has now spoken about the same.

Why is Ratna Pathak Shah unemployed?

Recently while speaking to Brut India, the Thappad actress was asked whether actors’ looks are prioritized more than their craft. To this, she simply said yes while adding, “I don’t know how to blame actors for that because these are the things that are asked and are focused on. Depending on the number of followers on Instagram, people are getting work today. That is what I have heard."

Ratna Pathak Shah revealed that nobody approached her for work because she is not on Instagram. The veteran star continued, "That's also possible. I have been completely unemployed for a whole year now. So these are the kinds of things that do seem to matter a lot. What to do also? Where will one go to learn if an actor wants to learn acting? It's very tough."

This interview was taken during Ratna Pathak’s appearance at the French Riviera for the recently concluded 77th Cannes Film Festival. She was there with her husband Naseeruddin Shah whose 1976 film Manthan was screened there. Directed by Shyam Benegal, the movie was India’s first crowd-funded project and starred Shah alongside Girish Karnad, Smita Patil, and Amrish Puri.

Prateik Patil Babbar also attended Cannes for the screening of his mother Smita’s film and before flying out, told Pinkvilla exclusively, “I’m beaming with immense pride. It’s an extremely symbolic moment for me as her son.”

More about Ratna Pathak Shah

Ratna became a household name by starring in the hit TV series Idhar Udhar and later playing the iconic character of Maya Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. After making her debut with Shyam Benegal's Mandi, she went on to feature in several successful movies including Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Khoobsurat, Lipstick Under My Burkha, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar among others.

