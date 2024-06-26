5 best Siddhant Chaturvedi movies proving his acting prowess

Siddhant Chaturvedi movies belong to the genres of romance, comedy, drama, and more. They are full of action, rich dialogues, and captivating characterizations. Making his acting debut with Gully Boy, Siddhant did several movies that worked well at the box office. He was recently seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which was received well by the audience.

As we celebrate his filmography, let’s have a look at some of the best Siddhant Chaturvedi movies of all time.

Here are 5 best Siddhant Chaturvedi films that you can binge-watch anytime

1. Gehraiyaan

Cast: Deepika Padukone , Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi , Naseeruddin Shah, Rajat Kapoor, Dhairya Karwa, Natasha Rastogi

, Ananya Panday, , Naseeruddin Shah, Rajat Kapoor, Dhairya Karwa, Natasha Rastogi Director: Shakun Batra

Shakun Batra IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Release Date: 11 February 2022

11 February 2022 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Gehraiyaan is one of the best Siddhant Chaturvedi movies. The movie follows the lives of three individuals, including Alisa who is trying to promote her yoga mobile app. Through flashbacks, we see Alisa's once happy childhood overshadowed by her father's actions, which ultimately lead to her mother's tragic death. As the story unfolds, Alisa finds herself in a complicated relationship with her cousin Tia's wealthy fiancé, adding more layers to the plot.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Siddhant said, “This is an extremely special film for me, that gave me a chance to live this messy but beautiful life of Zain.” He further added that building Zain was an experience in itself. It has truly been a journey of knowing and understanding him and getting into his skin, and will always remain a part of the actor.

Advertisement

2. Phone Bhoot

Cast: Katrina Kaif , Siddhant Chaturvedi, Jackie Shroff, Ishaan Khatter, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh

, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Jackie Shroff, Ishaan Khatter, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh Director: Joel Schumacher

Joel Schumacher IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Genre: Comedy, Crime, Supernatural, Thriller

Comedy, Crime, Supernatural, Thriller Release Date: 4 November 2022

4 November 2022 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Phone Bhoot follows two young guys opening up a business centered on ghosts. They started this after being inspired by tales from their youth. However, when it comes to keeping their commitment to the poltergeist, their efforts become dangerous.

3. Gully Boy

Cast: Alia Bhatt , Ranveer Singh , Vijay Varma, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Jasleen Royal, Amruta Subhash, Malika Singh

, , Vijay Varma, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Jasleen Royal, Amruta Subhash, Malika Singh Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Genre: Drama, Romance, Music

Drama, Romance, Music Release Date: 14 February 2019

14 February 2019 Where to watch: YouTube

Gully Boy revolves around a 22-year-old boy named Murad. He is the son of a driver, hailing from Mumbai. Although his parents hope he gets a job, the youngster's biggest dream is rap music. In a country where becoming an artist is often a distant dream for the poor, Murad's struggle to rise above his circumstances to become a musician will send waves. This film inspires an entire generation of young people who want to pursue music as their profession.

Advertisement

Reacting to the overwhelming success he received for Gully Boy, Chaturvedi told us that he had expected some kind of appreciation, but this is beyond that. In the first 100 reactions, he was like 'Oh my god.'

4. Bunty Aur Babli 2

Cast: Saif Ali Khan , Pankaj Tripathi , Rani Mukerji, Sharvari Wagh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Prem Chopra, Yashpal Sharma

, , Rani Mukerji, Sharvari Wagh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Prem Chopra, Yashpal Sharma Director: Varun V Sharma

Varun V Sharma IMDb Rating: 4.1/10

4.1/10 Genre: Comedy, Crime, Romance

Comedy, Crime, Romance Release Date: 19 November 2021

19 November 2021 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Siddhant Chaturvedi movie Bunty and Babli 2 follows a retired duo of con artists named Bunty and Babli. The two are forced to come out of retirement after a series of robberies across India with their distinctive symbols begin in order to find out who is imitating them.

5. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Cast: Ananya Panday , Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav , Rohan Gurbaxani

, Siddhant Chaturvedi, , Rohan Gurbaxani Director: Arjun Varain Singh

Arjun Varain Singh IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: 26 December 2023

26 December 2023 Where to watch: Netflix

Advertisement

The title of the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is based on the name of the same song from Baar Baar Dekho (2016).

The film’s narrative is set in Mumbai and follows three friends, Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday), and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), and their relatable journey navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions together. Directed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative force, known for exploring different aspects of friendship, the film was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

In an interview with Outlook, Siddhant Chaturvedi spoke about his role in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Expressing his happiness in getting a chance to play a character close to his age in the film, he said, “Till now I have done characters who have been older than me and I wanted to play a character of almost my age and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has given me that chance with Imaad.”

ALSO READ: 9 best Masaan dialogues that are empowering