7 heartwarming movies like Dil Chahta Hai to lift your spirits

The comedy drama Dil Chahta Hai, which revolves around the friendship of three characters, Akash, Sameer, and Siddharth, is a cult classic. The film has received a lot of love from the audience over the years due to its heartwarming story. In this piece, we bring to you a few movies like Dil Chahta Hai.

These films also have friendships and emotions at their heart, while some of them will give you major travel inspiration. This list would be perfect to lift your spirits or provide comfort on a bad day.

7 movies like Dil Chahta Hai to binge-watch:



1. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav

Director: Arjun Varain Singh

Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti

Year of release: 2023

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a film that showcases the influence of social media on the careers and relationships of the lead characters, Ahana, Imaad, and Neil. Their friendship is at the core of their journey in this coming-of-age drama. If you like Dil Chahta Hai, KGHK deserves to be on your watchlist.

2. Veere Di Wedding (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins

IMDb Rating: 3.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Writer: Nidhi Mehra, Mehul Suri

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

Veere Di Wedding is one of the movies like Dil Chahta Hai, as it is centered around a group of friends. Kalindi is getting married to her boyfriend, and her buddies Avni, Sakshi, and Meera come together for her bachelor trip. This vacation helps them face their problems and fix the issues in their lives.

3. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar

Year of release: 2015

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

If you’re on the lookout for Bollywood movies like Dil Chahta Hai that serve major travel goals, Dil Dhadakne Do is a perfect choice. DDD is set against the backdrop of a cruise trip and showcases the story of the Mehra family, who face their truths and learn life lessons together.

4. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

Year of release: 2013

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starts with Naina, a studious girl, meeting an old classmate, Aditi. She sets out on a life-changing trip to Manali and makes life-long friends. She falls in love with the career-oriented Bunny, who wishes to travel the world. YJHD is a comfort movie for many people.

5. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Adventure Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar

Year of release: 2011

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, a similar movie to Dil Chahta Hai, Kabir, Arjun, and Imran take a bachelor trip to Spain, where they participate in different adventurous activities. On this trip, they get the opportunity to resolve old fights, face their realities, and learn to live in the moment. If you’re a Dil Chahta Hai fan, you cannot miss watching ZNMD.

6. 3 Idiots (2009)

Running Time: 2 hours 44 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi

Year of release: 2009

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3 Idiots is another heartwarming movie like Dil Chahta Hai. Rancho, Farhan, and Raju meet at an engineering college and become the best of friends over the years as they deal with societal pressures and expectations. The film teaches you the importance of pursuing your dreams.

7. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Prateik Babbar, Manjari Fadnis

Director: Abbas Tyrewala

Writer: Abbas Tyrewala

Year of release: 2008

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is about Jai and Aditi, who are best friends and always there for each other. After graduation, they drift apart when they start dating other people. But soon they realize that they have always loved each other.

About Dil Chahta Hai

The ensemble cast of the film includes Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia. Written and directed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie was released in 2001. Dil Chahta Hai is currently available to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

