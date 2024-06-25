9 best Masaan dialogues that are empowering

Masaan dialogues teach us life lessons and are meaningful to various stages of our lives. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sanjay Mishra, the film received much attention and love from fans and critics.

Masaan follows the cycle of pain and salvation and depicts the existential problem. The title, meaning cremation, and the setting hint at the film's themes of entropy, destruction, and resurrection.

From dialogues to characterizations, Masaan proves to be one of the best romance dramas in the history of Indian cinema. Let’s look at some of the best dialogues from the film.

9 best Masaan dialogues that are inspiring

1. Sitaroon ko aankhon mein mehfuz rakhna, Badi der tak raat hi raat hogi, Musaafir hai hum bhi…Musaafir ho tum bhi…Kisi mod par phir mulaakaat hogi

This Masaan dialogue is one of the best as a Shayari. The translation would be ‘Keep the stars in your eyes. It will be a long night. We are also travelers...you are also travelers...We will meet again sometime.’

2. Tu kisi rail si gujarti hai…Main kisi pul sa thartharata hoon. Ek jungle hai teri aankhon mein…Main jisme raah bhool jaata hoon

This dialogue came when Shweta Tripathi was flaunting her shayari passion to Vicky Kaushal. The translation would be ‘You pass like a train...I tremble like a bridge. There is a forest in your eyes, in which I lose my way.’

3. Sangam do baar aana chaiye, ek baar akele aur ek baar kisi ke sath

This Masaan dialogue was by Richa Chadha. It means one should come to Sangam (confluence of rivers) twice - once alone and once with someone.

4. Saala ye dukh kahe khatam nahi hota hai be?

This is one of the most popular Masaan dialogues. On social media, we often see this line used for various relatable memes. The line means ‘Why does this sorrow never end?’

5. Zindagi kya hai anasir mein zahur-e tarteeb. Maut kya hai inhi ajza ka pareshan hona

This Masaan dialogue’s translation would be ‘Life exists only when all elements are in order. And death - just a moment when they fall into chaos and slip.’

6. Devi: Aap akele rehte hai? Sadhya Ji: Nahi, Pitaji ke saath rehte hai. Pitaji akele rehte hai…

This was a thought-provoking dialogue between Richa and Pankaj Tripathi. When Richa asked Tripathi if he lives alone, he replied with a no and added that he lives with his father but his father lives alone.

7. Devi ji apko pata hai yaha 28 (atthaish) train rukte hain! Aur kitni nahi rukti ??… 64 (Chaunsanth)! Matlab, Yaha aana asaan hai, Yaha se jaana mushkil!

This was also by Pankaj Tripathi. When Richa got a temporary government job in Indian railways, Tripathi told her that 28 trains stop here and 64 trains do not. So it’s easy to come here but returning is difficult.

8. Paanch rupay ki bhujia k liye koi ladki itna utpaat bhi to nahi machaati

This was by Vicky Kaushal and it was a funny comic relief in the film.

9. Hamare mummy papa hai na, wo kabhi tumhe accept nehi karenge. Unki na wo bohot hi ghisipiti purani soch hai. Lekin hum tumhare saath hai. Aur humne suna hai ki baad mein sab theek ho jata hai.Tum bas acchi si naukri dhundh lo.

This was by Shweta Tripathi when she was having a conversation with Vicky regarding making a step ahead of their relationship. These lines’ translation would be ‘My parents will never accept you as their mindset is very backdated. But I am with you. I have heard that everything becomes perfect later. You find a good job.

Speaking about the plot, we see Varanasi, the holy city on the banks of the Ganges, meted out cruel punishments to those who did not respect moral traditions. Deepak, a youth from a poor neighborhood, falls hopelessly in love with a young girl of a different caste. But the story ends tragically with the demise of Shaalu (Shweta Tripathi).

In Masaan, Vicky Kaushal played the role of Deepak Kumar, Richa Chadha was seen in the character of Devi Pathak while Shweta played the role of Shaalu Gupta. Sanjay Mishra as Vidyadhar Pathak and Pankaj Tripathi as Sadhya won hearts. The cast also features Satyakam Ad, Saurabh Choudhary, Nikhil Sahni, Bhagwan Tiwari, and others.

Devi (Richa Chadha) has an inappropriate relationship with her lover, which leads to blackmail and harassment from a police officer (Bhagwan Tiwari) as well as the quiet anger of her father Pathak (Sanjay Mishra). Even as Devi retreats into a catatonic shell, Pathak takes risks to maintain his daughter’s honor, with the help of Jhonta (Nikhil Sahni), a child prodigy who works for him.

Meanwhile, Deepak (Vicky Kaushal) stays in Varanasi where his Dom family has been cleaning embers over remains for years. All these characters metaphorically justify the title of the film.

