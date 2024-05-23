7 Zoya Akhtar movies that live in our hearts rent-free
From Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, below are Zoya Akhtar movies that one can watch anytime for the beautiful storylines and freshness they carry.
Zoya Akhtar is a highly praised director of our time. She is known for assembling top-notch casts and showcasing her creative brilliance. From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, to Gully Boy to Dil Dhadakne Do, Zoya Akhtar movies have been lauded for bringing a fresh breeze with beautiful and enriching storylines. No wonder, over the years, Akhtar’s films have found a unique place in the hearts of audiences.
7 best Zoya Akhtar movies that are a visual delight for every cinephile
1. The Archies (2023)
- Cast: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal
- IMDb Rating: 4.2/10
- Movie Genre: Musical, Drama, Romance
- Release year: 2023
- Where to watch: Netflix
Zoya Akhtar, new movie with Suhana Khan was truly a buzz on the internet after its release. The film introducing several new faces to the industry was an adaptation of the Archies comics set in the fictional town of Riverdale. It narrates the story of Archie Andrews [Agastya] and his friends, Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper, Reggie Mantle [Suhana, Khushi, Vedang], and others. The young at heart film touches upon the dimensions of friendship, love, and heartbreaks.
2. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023)
- Cast: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, Kalki Koechlin
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
- Release year: 2023
- Where to watch: Netflix
Among some of Zoya Akhtar new movies, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is another film that one can enjoy anytime. Directed by Arjun Varnain Singh, this is another movie that has been penned and backed by Akhtar. A rare Bollywood film that talks about platonic friendship by touching upon the layers of relationships and friendships in the world of social media.
3. Gully Boy (2019)
- Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Amruta Subhash, Vijay Varma, Kalki Koechlin, Sheeba Chaddha
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance
- Release year: 2019
- Where to watch: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV
While fans wait for Zoya Akhtar new movie with Alia Bhatt, let’s take a moment to appreciate the masterpiece that has already been delivered in the past. Gully Boy talks about the inspiring story of Murad Ahmed (Ranveer) hailing from slums who make it big in the rap industry. The film is a tribute to all the underground artists. Additionally, Safeena (Alia) adds another layer of entertainment with her portrayal of a possessive girlfriend.
The film was apparently inspired by the real-life story of Naezy and Divine, and how they found global fame after emerging from the bylanes of Mumbai.
4. Dil Dhadkane Do (2015)
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Vikrant Massey
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical
- Release year: 2015
- Where to watch: Netflix India
Among other celebrated Zoya Akhtar directed movies, Dil Dhadakne Do is again a must-watch. The film led by the top faces of the industry was a fresh take on broken relationships, societal expectations, and individual aspirations in a typically ‘high-class’ society. With a delightful, stellar cast and refreshing music, the film offers all things entertainment.
5. Bombay Talkies
- Cast: Rani Mukerji, Randeep Hooda, Saqib Saleem, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ranvir Shorey, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanka Chopra
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Crime, Drama
- Release year: 2013
- Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV
It would be safe to say that this is one of those Zoya Akhtar-directed movies that doesn’t qualify to be a regular Bollywood film. An anthology of four short films by Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar is a celebration of 100 years of Indian cinema. It beautifully tries to highlight how movies impact and resonate with people of different strata of society. A unique experiment that must be talked about more often.
6. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)
- Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah, Deepti Naval
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical
- Release year: 2011
- Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
One of the most-loved Zoya Akhtar movies, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara needs no introduction. A film that dished major travel goals and made us crave to have a trip similar to what Imraan, Arjun and Kabir (Farhan, Hrithik and Abhay) had. The most celebrated film of the current times narrates the story of three childhood friends who take on a trip. Their saga of travel diaries advocated for living life to the fullest as there is no tomorrow.
7. Luck By Chance (2009)
- Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Konkona Sensharma, Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan, Sheeba Chaddha
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Release year: 2009
- Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
Zoya Akhtar first movie, Luck By Chance, was released in 2009. If you’re somebody who is fascinated by in and outs of Bollywood, that one deserves to be on your list. One of the most underrated Bollywood films, the directorial debut of Akhtar narrates the story of Vikram (Farhan), an aspiring actor from Delhi who moves to Mumbai to make it big. The film is a beautiful adaption that gives a glimpse of showbiz, of how one loses himself after tasting success and fame.
It is the beauty and distinction of Zoya Akhtar movies that make her stand apart from the rest of the filmmakers. Most of her creative works have been well-received, with several attaining cult status.
