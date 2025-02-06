Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday’s Kesari 2's Holi release replaced by Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Dhadak 2? READ

Cinema lovers have more than a million reasons to be excited this year, as the slate of movies releasing has kept everyone on the edge. Now, a latest report suggests that Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday's Kesari 2, which was earlier scheduled for a Holi 2025 release, will now be pushed further and replaced by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2.

According to Bollywood Hungama Dhadak 2 will be the much-anticipated Holi release of 2025. According to a source, Dhadak 2, like Kesari Chapter 2, is produced by Dharma Productions.

After the Akshay Kumar-starrer was postponed, the production house chose to keep the prime slot and decided to release Dhadak 2 during the Festival of Colours. An official announcement is expected in the near future.

Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, was initially set for release on November 22, 2024. However, the release date was later moved to February 21, which coincides near with Triptii’s birthday on February 23.

Currently, Dhadak 2 is expected to have a solo release during Holi. An industry insider shared, "Holi is a major festival, and typically, two mid-sized films could be released around that time. However, this year, Holi coincides with the holy month of Ramadan. Salman Khan's high-budget action film Sikandar is set to release two weeks after Holi, on Eid. As a result, there will likely be fewer releases in March."

The report mentioned that on February 7, two films—Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa—would be released, along with several re-releases. It also pointed out that Chhaava was scheduled for release on February 14, followed by Mere Husband Ki Biwi on February 21.

According to the report, no major films were set to release after that, except for The Diplomat on March 7 and Dhadak 2 on March 14. It further noted that May might see fewer releases, similar to last year, due to the IPL, which could lead to unnecessary clashes starting in June.