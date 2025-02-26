Dhadak 2: Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer in censor troubles? Might affect John Abraham’s The Diplomat
Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is facing censorship hurdles. If it releases as planned, it will clash with John Abraham’s The Diplomat on March 14.
Announced last year with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in the lead, Dhadak 2 was initially set for a November 2024 release but later postponed to 2025. Reports suggested it might arrive during the Holi weekend this year. However, recent buzz indicates that the film is facing hurdles in securing CBFC certification due to its caste-related themes. If it manages a Holi release, it will directly compete with John Abraham's The Diplomat, which has also been rescheduled.
Earlier, T-Series confirmed that John Abraham’s The Diplomat, initially set for a March 7 release, will now hit cinemas on March 14. If Dhadak 2 also arrives during the Holi weekend, it will face a box office clash with the thriller drama on the festive occasion. However, with just three weeks left for Holi, promotions for Dhadak 2 have yet to begin.
A source informed Bollywood Hungama that Dhadak 2 delves into caste issues with a hard-hitting narrative. The CBFC's Examining Committee appreciated the makers for tackling such a subject but is currently reviewing the film’s certification and considering potential scene cuts due to its sensitive content.
A trade expert informed the portal that the makers of Dhadak 2 are prioritizing the completion of the censorship process before beginning promotions. They aim to avoid announcing a release date only to face delays due to certification issues. If the CBFC grants clearance in time, the film could still release on March 14; otherwise, it might be postponed. A final decision is expected within the next 5–10 days.
An industry insider questioned the scrutiny faced by the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer, suggesting that since it follows the same storyline as Pariyerum Perumal, it should not encounter issues when the original film did not face any obstacles.
For those unaware, Dhadak (2018) also explored a similar theme, depicting a love story between a lower-caste boy and an upper-caste girl. Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, the film was a remake of the Marathi hit Sairat.
