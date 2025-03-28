Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Siddhant Chaturvedi wins MG Presents Most Stylish Mould Breaker Male

The fourth edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards was held on March 27, 2025. Various celebrities from the entertainment industry were recognized for their talent and style. Pinkvilla collaborated with esteemed brands to present awards across different categories. Siddhant Chaturvedi won the prestigious MG Presents Most Stylish Mould Breaker Male award.

At the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, Siddhant Chaturvedi received the MG Presents Most Stylish Mould Breaker Male award. He accepted the trophy from the stunning actress Bhagyashree. The Gully Boy actor was dressed in a chic red shirt and matching blazer with black pants for the occasion. The highlight of his look was the big smile on his face.

Have a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi’s winning moment here!

Other stars who put their best fashion foot forward during the PSSI Awards 2025 included Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, Sharvari, Neha Dhupia, Sushmita Sen, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Rasha Thadani, Rashmika Mandanna, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Hina Khan, Nitanshi Goel, Sanjana Sanghi, and more. The awards ceremony became a place for some iconic reunions and sweet moments.

Siddhant Chaturvedi had a heartwarming reunion with his Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-star Ananya Panday during the grand night. The actress won the MG Presents Best Actor OTT Female Popular Choice for her performance in CTRL. Siddhant and Ananya shared a sweet hug and laughed with each other. Their camaraderie will make you wish for another onscreen collaboration between them.

Take a look at the inside video here!

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be next seen in the much-awaited movie Dhadak 2. Triptii Dimri is the female lead in the romantic drama. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film is presented by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures. Siddhant also has the movie Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling with Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaya Bachchan in his lineup.

