Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan get spotted at Dubai airport amidst divorce rumors; All is well?

The Internet has been abuzz with rumors surrounding Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage. However, the celebrity couple has always maintained a dignified silence on the matter and likes to keep it that way. Amidst this, a video of the couple with their daughter Aaradhya from Dubai has caught everyone’s attention.

A video of the celebrated couple of Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with their daughter, Aaradhya has taken the internet by storm. The viral video posted by a fan club shows them boarding a bus, which is said to be at Dubai airport. The Ghoomer actor walked ahead, and then the mother-daughter duo followed him.

In the video, we can see Junior Bachchan keeping it casual and sporting a red hoodie paired with black denim and white shoes. He was also seen carrying a bag on his shoulder. Meanwhile, the Devdas actress stunned in a long black dress and paired it with a Punjabi jutti. Their daughter was seen in a pink top teamed with denim and a pink scarf.

The viral video left fans stunned, with many reacting to it. A section of internet users were happy to see the couple together amidst divorce rumors, while many stated it was an old video from last year.

A fan wrote, "Last year for award show," while another user wished, "God bless all in bachan and rai family," and a third fan asked, "Is it latest video?" Another fan commented, "God bless you all always be happy." Furthermore, a social media user expressed, "This is old video and not dubiai. It's go air which doesn't operate anymore. And Aaradya no longer has fringe."

It is important to mention that the divorce rumors of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been rife for quite some time now. Things escalated when eagle-eyed fans noticed the Bol Bachchan actor liking a divorce post on social media.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in R. Balki’s Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher. He will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, whereas Aish was seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II.

