Sidharth Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar and others make heads turn at designer Eka Lakhani-Ravi Bhagchandka's engagement bash; see PICS

Ace celebrity fashion designer Eka Lakhani got engaged to producer Ravi Bhagchandka. The couple hosted a celebratory gala on August 18 at a beautiful venue in Mumbai. Since they have worked with some of the big names from the Indian film industry, several B-town biggies were expected to attend their engagement party.

Among them was Mission Majnu actor Sidharth Malhotra who made a dashing entry to the soiree. The actor arrived in an all-black attire, making his fans go weak on the knees. Sid looked dapper donning a plain black t-shirt which he paired with a suede jacket and matching fitted pants. He wore shiny boots with his outfit and flaunted his cute smile while posing with the paparazzi.

Sid was joined by veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. The 67-year-old actor proved again that he has been aging backward. The Fighter star wore a white kurta-pajama set to the party and layered it up with a bandi jacket. The megastar sported brown loafers and black-rimmed glasses that rounded up his look. Just look at how elegant and well-put-together he looks. Jhakaas is just the right word for him.

Joining the impressive line-up of guests at Eka Lakhani and Ravi Bhagchandka’s engagement party hosted at Bastian in Mumbai was Karan Johar. The filmmaker, who is also known for his quirky and not-so-basic fashion sense arrived donning an all-white ensemble. For the event, KJo wore a plain white silk kurta with matching pants. He layered it up with an embroidered long open jacket in the same color. Don’t miss out on his stylist shoes that go well with his OOTN.

One of the most-loved celebrity couples, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also made an impressive entry at the event. The couple complimented each other in black and green outfits, respectively. While Angad’s attire was impressive, Neha’s bright green saree reminded us of the iconic green lehenga that Kajol wore at her character’s pre-wedding ceremony in the movie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim also joined them along with his wife.

Indian film producer and Vidya Balan’s husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur also came to wish the couple on their special day. He wore a brown kurta with white pants to the event.

Next up was Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and his lovely wife, actress Sagarika Ghatge who walked the red carpet of the event.

Others who attended the engagement event were Aditi Rao Hydari and her fiance Siddharth, Mohit Marwah, designer duo Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta, Nithya Menen, ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant and more.

