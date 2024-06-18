9 best Neha Dhupia movies that prove her acting chops

Neha Dhupia’s movies showcase her hold over multiple genres and she has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood over the past two decades. From comedic roles in films like Chup Chup Ke and Singh is Kinng to portraying strong, independent characters in A Thursday and Lust Stories, Dhupia has impressed audiences with her range.

She has also played supportive parts, like the radio station head in Tumhari Sulu and a teacher in Helicopter Eela. Through her diverse filmography, Neha Dhupia has established herself as a prominent actress in the Indian film industry.

9 best Neha Dhupia movies to binge-watch

Chup Chup Ke

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia, Shakti Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Om Puri, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher,

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy

Release Year: 2006

Where to Watch: Netflix

Chup Chup Ke is a hilarious 2006 film where a down-on-his-luck man, Jeetu (Shahid Kapoor), is forced to pretend to be deaf and mute after being sold to a moneylender. Chaos ensues as he enters the home of Colonel Singh (Suniel Shetty) posing as his caretaker.

In this Neha Dhupia and Rajpal Yadav movie, she plays Meenakshi, the younger daughter, who adds to the comic confusion with her own romantic entanglements and Yadav adds the touch of humor.

Singh Is Kinng

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Kirron Kher, Sonu Sood, Neha Dhupia, Om Puri, Manoj Pahwa, Yashpal Sharma

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Release Year: 2008

Where to Watch: YouTube

Singh is Kinng is a 2008 action-comedy where Happy Singh (Akshay Kumar) travels to Australia to reunite a gangster, Lakhan (Sonu Sood), with his ailing father. Happy's bumbling nature throws him into the role of the new underworld king, much to Lakhan's dismay.

In this Neha Dhupia and Akshay Kumar movie, she portrays Julie, a member of Lakhan's gang who's tough and fiercely loyal, aiding him in his attempts to get back his position.

Tumhari Sulu

Cast: Vidya Balan, Neha Dhupia, Manav Kaul, RJ Malishka, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Maurya

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2017

Where to Watch: YouTube

Tumhari Sulu is a heartwarming 2017 comedy-drama about Sulu (Vidya Balan), a middle-aged housewife who lands a night RJ job at a radio station. In the list of Neha Dhupia’s movies, this one stands out where she plays Maria, the station's boss. Maria recognizes Sulu's unique personality and takes a chance on her, allowing Sulu to find her voice and redefine her life.

Hindi Medium

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Neha Dhupia, Dishita Sehgal, Saba Qamar, Amrita Singh, Tillotama Shome, Deepak Dobriyal

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2017

Where to Watch: YouTube

Hindi Medium is a satirical comedy-drama about a couple, Raj (Irrfan Khan) and Meeta (Saba Qamar), who desperately seek admission for their daughter in an elite English-medium school.

This is one of Neha Dhupia’s best movies and she makes a special appearance as Aarti Suri, a wealthy socialite who embodies the elitism associated with such schools. Her character likely highlights the social pressures surrounding language and education in Indian society.

A Thursday

Cast: Yami Gautam, Mazel Vyas, Neha Dhupia, Karanvir Sharma, Atul Kulkarni

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Movie Genre: Thriller, Drama

Release Year: 2022

Where to Watch: Hotstar

A Thursday is a suspenseful thriller where a playschool teacher, Naina (Yami Gautam), takes 16 children hostage. Neha Dhupia portrays ACP Catherine Alvarez, a pregnant police officer leading the high-stakes negotiations with Naina. As the situation unfolds, Catherine must race against time to uncover Naina's motives and protect the hostages.

Lust Stories

Cast: Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, Neha Dhupia, Vicky Kaushal, Randeep Jha, Manisha Koirala

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2018

Where to Watch: Netflix

Lust Stories (2018) is an anthology film exploring female desire. In Neha Dhupia's segment, Kiara Advani plays Megha, a young wife in a sexless marriage. Frustrated by her inattentive husband, Megha secretly observes her colleague Rekha (Neha Dhupia) using a vibrator.

Inspired, Megha attempts her own exploration but is hilariously interrupted. This segment delves into female dissatisfaction and the search for sexual fulfillment.

Sanak

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Neha Dhupia, Rukmini Maitra, Chandan Roy, Adrija Sinha,

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2021

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Sanak is an action-packed thriller where Vivaan (Vidyut Jammwal), an MMA fighter, must rescue his hospitalized wife from a terrorist siege.

In the list of Neha Dhupia movies, this one is a must-watch as she portrays ACP Jayati Bhargav, a determined police officer who aids Vivaan in the high-octane operation. Though outnumbered, they work together to save the hostages and take down the terrorists.

Helicopter Eela

Cast: Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Riddhi Sen, Atul Kulkarni, Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Rishi

IMDb Rating: 5.5

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2018

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Helicopter Eela (2018) explores a mother-son bond. Eela (Kajol), a single mom who gave up her singing dreams, enrolls in her son Vivan's (Riddhi Sen) college to be closer to him. However, her smothering presence creates tension.

Dhupia plays Padma, a teacher at the college, witnessing the Eela-Vivan dynamic.

Qarib Qarib Single

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Bijendra Kala, Neha Dhupia, Isha Sharvani, Siddharth Menon

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2017

Where to Watch: Zee5

Qarib Qarib Singlle is a romantic comedy-drama about two lonely hearts, Jaya (Parvathy) and Yogi (Irrfan Khan), who connect on a dating app. Their impulsive road trip across India forces them to confront their past and explore a potential connection.

Neha Dhupia appears as Anjali, one of Yogi's ex-girlfriends whom they encounter on their journey. Anjali's presence adds another layer to Yogi's emotional baggage and sheds light on his past relationships.

Neha Dhupia's movies and journey in Bollywood showcase her adaptability. From early comedic roles to portraying strong characters tackling social issues, she has consistently impressed audiences.

Whether in leading parts or impactful supporting roles, Dhupia brings her talent and dedication to every project. As she continues to embrace diverse opportunities, Dhupia remains a force to be reckoned with in Indian cinema.

