Anil Kapoor extends warm birthday wishes to son-in-law Anand Ahuja; lauds his 'support and care' for Sonam Kapoor and family

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja celebrated his 41st birthday recently. The actress penned a long love-filled note for her hubby to extend her birthday wishes to him. Now, Sonam's father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor dropped several heartwarming pictures to wish his son-in-law. He also called Anand the biggest source of love and support.

Anand Ahuja gets big love from father-in-law Anil Kapoor on birthday

On July 30, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram account and shared a series of pictures featuring Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor, and the couple's little son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

The pictures captured precious moments of the couple and their son. Sharing the snaps, Anil Kapoor wrote a heartwarming note to wish his son-in-law on his birthday.

He penned, "Anand, I feel so blessed to have you as a part of our family. Your love, support, and care for @sonamkapoor and our entire family is something that I cherish deeply. Your entrepreneurial spirit, your passion for life, and your kind heart inspire me every day."

The Mr India actor further wrote, "I’m so proud of the man you are and the father you’ve become to our beautiful grandchild. Happy Birthday! Here’s to many more years of love, laughter, and adventures! May all your dreams come true and may you continue to be the biggest source of love and comfort for your family. We all love you (red heart)."

Advertisement

Have a look:

On the other hand, Rhea Kapoor also shared a picture of Anand and Vayu and wrote, 'Happy birthday to the best brother in law i couldve hoped for! Love you so much"

Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor's love-filled birthday wish for hubby Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor also took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures capturing special moments with her husband Anand Ahuja. The first image was a selfie of the duo as Sonam leaned on Anand’s shoulder, having a cute smile on her face. In the next two photos, they had their backs to the camera as they walked hand-in-hand by a lakeside. The other pictures also showed their memorable moments.

A part of her long note read, “Happy Birthday to my incredible husband, Anand!” Expressing what he means to her, the actress stated, “You are my rock, my confidant, and my greatest cheerleader. Every day with you is a beautiful adventure filled with love, laughter, and endless joy. Your unwavering support and boundless love make my world a better place.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018. They welcomed their son Vayu in 2022.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt note for birthday boy Anand Ahuja; says, ‘Vayu and I are so lucky to have you as our guiding light’