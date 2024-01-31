EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor on importance of shifting genres; explains why heroines jump them more often

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are currently buzzing the internet as they gear up for the release of their forthcoming romantic-comedy, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The duo is currently immersed in the film promotions. Amidst this, recently the duo sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and talked extensively about their long-awaited collaboration. Furthermore, while the industry has been turning towards action movies a lot lately, the actors shared their views if family genres and love stories are difficult to find.

Shahid Kapoor opines on being experimental in genres as an actor

The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya duo Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon sat for a candid chit-chat with us. During the conversation, the duo was asked if as an actor they are being offered a lot of scripts. Out of which, in today’s time do they think it’s easier to get an action film but not a family entertainer or a love story and if yes what could be the reason behind the same?

Responding to the question, Shahid Kapoor opined, “That’s a very specific question especially I don’t know how much for the heroine but definitely for a hero because I think heroines jump genres more often because they also do more films than actors do. Actors end up doing probably one or two films a year, heroines can do 3–4 films a year. So by default, they are jumping genres but for an actor, I think you need to get to a place where people offer you more than one genre because a lot of the time people only offer you one genre because that’s where you’ve proved yourself, and they feel that’s the safe zone for them to come and invest in you.”

Recalling the initial days of his career, the actor continued by sharing, “The first ten years of my career was pretty much breaking that, whether it’s a hit or a flop. I wanted to break the boundaries that I could see were being created around me because I think if you engage with people’s need to put you in a box and if you kind of use that thinking ‘oh right now people are seeing me like this so let me just give them what they want’, in the long term you’re building a huge wall for yourself which you’re going to bang your head against when people either get bored of you or that genre dies out.”

“Therefore, if you see the most successful actors in the last 30–35 years, all do at least 2–3 genres. They jump genres because they know the same thing is repetitive and boring after a time, so I always look forward to breaking genre, and today I get offered all types of films. So I wouldn’t say that this doesn’t come my way, an action comes my way. I mean, all kinds of things come my way,” he further added.

In addition to this, the actor further shared his views stating, “Having said that I think our writing needs to improve and there is very little stuff that is being written well in the world of love stories or com-roms or rom-coms whatever you want to call it,” while Kriti chimes in, “or even passionate love stories,” as she opened up on trying to find one.

Kriti Sanon on wanting to do a passionate love story

The actress stated, “People are not really writing. I have a lot of love to give. There are sometimes flavors of the season like action goes on like everyone is doing action so suddenly there are so many action films, they are doing well also but I feel that at some point people will get bored and would want something different."

Citing how most of the films focused on love stories in the '90s', Sanon said, "This also apparently happened in the 90s at a point when there was only action suddenly romance came and there was only romance, so I'm waiting for that romance to come and start."

Shahid and Kriti's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will be released on Feb 9, 2024.

