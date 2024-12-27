Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer's teaser release postponed due to former PM Manmohan Singh’s passing; will now be out on THIS date

Sikandar, one of the most anticipated movies in Bollywood, is set to star the fresh pairing of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. The official teaser was supposed to be released today, December 27, 2024, on the occasion of Salman’s birthday. However, it has now been postponed due to the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The teaser will now be out tomorrow.

Today, December 27, the social media handles of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the producers of the upcoming movie Sikandar, shared the announcement of the teaser’s postponement. They revealed that the teaser will now arrive on December 28 at 11:07 AM.

The statement read, “In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding.”

Have a look at the post!

Fans were supportive of the makers’ decision. One person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “No issues, we will wait till tomorrow. The Teaser is going to be massive!” while another wrote, “Great gesture. We can wait for 1 more day.”

Meanwhile, yesterday a powerful poster featuring Salman Khan was shared by the team of Sikandar. Wearing a black suit and his signature stone bracelet, he carried a spear in his hand. The poster had a very mysterious vibe and raised the excitement of the fans for the teaser.

The caption of the post read, “You asked, and we heard you. Here’s our Biggest gift for all you @beingsalmankhan fans on Sikandar’s birthday.” Check it out!

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed some details about the teaser. A source close to the development shared, “The audience can expect scale and action, along with the promise of entertainment with this specially curated Sikandar teaser for SK’s birthday.”

Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is scheduled to hit the big screens on Eid 2025. Alongside Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the cast of the action movie includes Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi.

