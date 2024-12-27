INSIDE Salman Khan’s 59th birthday: Sikandar star cuts cake with niece Ayat; Iulia Vantur records happy moments

Salman Khan, one of the most popular actors in Bollywood, is currently gearing up for his movie Sikandar. Today, December 27, 2024, marks the 59th birthday of the superstar. His family and friends united last night for a celebration. Inside glimpses from the party have now been shared on social media. Salman was seen cutting a cake with his niece Ayat and Iulia Vantur recorded the happy moments.

Today, music composer Sajid Khan took to Instagram and shared an inside video from the birthday celebration of Salman Khan. In the clip, Salman was seen standing with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Aayush held his daughter Ayat in his arms. The little girl shares her birthday with Salman.

Three delicious-looking cakes were kept in front of them. There was a colorful four-tiered cake, one in a butterfly shape with flowers, and another with cream and strawberries. As Salman and Ayat cut the tiered cake, Iulia Vantur, who shares a close bond with the Khan family, recorded them with her phone.

Family and friends sang the happy birthday song. Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Nirvan Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and many others were seen in the video. Some kids, who were presumably Ayat’s friends, were also present.

Watch the video here!

In the caption, Sajid Khan wrote, “Happy birthday bade bhai (big brother) @beingsalmankhan n our little angel Aayat, blessings all the way, @beingsalmankhan #salmankhan #sajidwajid #music #blessings #birthday, love u bhai always.”

Advertisement

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with their wishes for Salman. Many conveyed their love with red heart emojis.

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera posted a picture with him that was taken at the party. The actor looked extremely dapper in a black t-shirt, denim jeans, and a brown jacket. Shera wrote, “Mere MAALIK ka birthday hai, love MAALIK (It’s my master’s birthday).”

There were more photos of Salman with the guests and his team. He cut a chocolate cake with them.

Earlier, the paparazzi spotted Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, and more arriving at Arpita Khan Sharma’s house for the celebration.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif’s favorite place to be on Christmas is in Vicky Kaushal’s arms and couple’s PICS over the years are proof