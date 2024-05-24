Sikandar: Salman Khan to kickstart shoot of AR Murugadoss’s film in June; actor to perform action scenes himself?

Despite the absence of a Salman Khan film for Eid 2024, fans have reason to rejoice with the announcement of his upcoming film, Sikandar. This thrilling action spectacle, in collaboration with director AR Murugadoss, is scheduled to begin filming in June 2024 after initiating pre-production last week. Originally slated for May, the project's commencement has been pushed back, heightening anticipation for its upcoming debut.

Salman Khan to begin Sikandar shoot in June

Pinkvilla has learnt that the filming for Sikandar is slated to kick off in June. Furthermore, it's been revealed that the production will span across three distinct locales: Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Europe. Specific details regarding the exact scheduling and locations remain tightly guarded.

According to Mid-day, Murugadoss's plan entails prioritizing the filming of the majority of the action sequences. While the action directors are currently fine-tuning these scenes, Salman Khan has already begun his preparations. Reports suggest he's focusing on enhancing his agility and movement abilities. A source revealed to the news portal, "Salman insists on doing action himself. He has modified his workout regimen to develop a chiselled physique."

During the recent Eid celebrations, Salman Khan revealed the title of his upcoming film with AR Murugadoss as Sikandar, scheduled for release on Eid in 2025. Making the announcement on Instagram, Salman shared a title slate stating, "Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"

Currently, Murugadoss is managing multiple projects, one of which is an action film starring Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan (tentatively titled SK23). In order to seamlessly transition to Sikandar, he intends to complete a substantial portion of SK23 beforehand. This strategic approach aims to streamline his focus and resources for Salman Khan's upcoming project.

More about Sikandar

Sikandar signifies AR Murugadoss's much-awaited comeback to Hindi cinema after an eight-year break since Akira (2016). This film also marks the reunion of Salman Khan with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The duo have collaborated for blockbuster hits such as Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

