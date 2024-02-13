Singer and actor Mallika Rajput passes away under mysterious circumstances; police suspect suicide

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide and a mention to death

Singer and actress Mallika Rajput, also known as Vijay Lakshmi, was found dead today under mysterious circumstances. As informed by police, her dead body was found hanging from the fan in the room of her house.

The members of Mallika Rajput are in a state of shock since she was found hanging from the fan in her bedroom. As per India TV, the local police reached the spot, filled the Panchayat Nama of the body, and sent it for post-mortem.

Talking to the media, Mallika's mother said that the family members weren't aware of the timing of the incident. ''Earlier, the door was closed. And the light was on. We took three rounds but could not open the door. At last, I looked through the window and saw that she was standing there. When I knocked on the door, I saw that our daughter was hanging. I called my husband and others, but she was no more,'' she said while talking about the heartwrenching incident.

Mallika was just 35 years old. Talking about the incident, Kotwali police station in-charge Shriram Pandey said that prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. The situation will become clear only after the post-mortem report, and further legal action will be taken based on that report.

More about Mallika Rajput

Mallika played a supporting role in the 2014 film Revolver Rani. She also featured in singer Shaan's music video titled Yaara Tujhe. According to a DNA India report, in 2016, she entered politics by joining the Bhartiya Janta Party but left it two years later and turned to spirituality. Reportedly, she was also a trained Kathak dancer who started writing and performing her own ghazals at several poetry sessions.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.