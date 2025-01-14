Sirf Tum: Ganesh Acharya announces next film on Makar Sankranti, Baaghi helmer Deepak Shivdasani to direct

Acclaimed filmmaker Deepak Shivdasani and renowned choreographer-turned-director Ganesh Acharya are joining forces for an exciting project titled Sirf Tum. This romantic drama is scheduled to commence filming in April 2025 in Sydney, Australia. The collaboration brings together Shivdasani’s expertise in storytelling and Acharya’s flair for visual creativity, marking a new milestone in their careers.

Deepak Shivdasani, celebrated for hits like Baaghi, Bhai, and Krishna, has established himself as a master of crafting films with gripping narratives and relatable characters. With Sirf Tum, Shivdasani sets out to present a heartfelt love story, delving into themes of passion, dedication, and the intricacies of human relationships.

The cast of Sirf Tum is being kept under wraps, heightening the intrigue around the film. The poster showcases a sketch of a boy and girl holding a simple blue pen, fueling speculation about the storyline. Adding to the excitement is the inclusion of renowned filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s name on the poster.

Fans have expressed their appreciation and enthusiasm for Kapoor’s involvement, eagerly awaiting more updates on this highly anticipated project.

Ganesh Acharya, a renowned choreographer with numerous accolades, will be the presenter of the film. With his extensive expertise in creating visually captivating and emotionally resonant sequences, his involvement is anticipated to enhance the film’s appeal significantly. Ganesh Acharya, celebrated for his skill in engaging audiences through dance and narrative, is set to add a distinctive element to Sirf Tum.

The film is set against the stunning backdrop of Sydney, Australia, with plans to combine breathtaking visuals with an emotionally compelling story. The beauty of Sydney is expected to play a pivotal role in amplifying the romantic atmosphere, providing the ideal setting for this love story.

As production is scheduled to begin in April 2025, fans are eagerly awaiting more information regarding the cast and plot.

