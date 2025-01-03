Sky Force: Akshay Kumar-led aerial action film’s trailer to release on THIS date at grand event? Know certified length inside

The new year 2025 has begun, and Sky Force is one of the most anticipated movies of the first month. The aerial action film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. It has now been learned that the official trailer of the movie is set to be released on January 5 during a grand event. The certified length of the trailer has been revealed as 2 minutes and 45 seconds.

As per a recent report in Times Now, the makers of the upcoming movie Sky Force are preparing to launch the trailer on January 5, 2025. It will mark the beginning of the promotional campaign. A grand event is set to take place in Mumbai, and the cast and crew are expected to be present. However, their attendance is not confirmed yet.

According to the website of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), a 2-minute, 45-second trailer of the Akshay Kumar starrer was certified on January 2. It has received the ‘UA 7+’ rating.

The official announcement of Sky Force was made in 2023. It was revealed that the film will be based on true events and will showcase ‘India's first and deadliest airstrike.’

Alongside Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, debutant Veer, and Sharad Kelkar will be seen in pivotal roles. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, the movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande.

In December 2024, the director duo announced the shoot wrap-up of the film on their Instagram Stories. Sandeep Kewlani showered love on his team and said, “I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who worked on Sky Force. The film was definitely a challenging one to bring to life, but it’s the dedication of the crew that made it all possible.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Anil Kapur wrote, “Best Crew. Can’t thank each one who worked on Sky Force enough. The film was surely a difficult one to achieve. But its the crew which made it all happen.”

Mark your calendars for the theatrical release of Sky Force on January 24, 2025, during the Republic Day weekend.

