Sky Force: Akshay Kumar reacts to his films not performing well at the box office in 2024; ‘My entire career has been...'

Akshay Kumar often has his calendar full with his upcoming projects. 2024 was also a busy year for the actor, who had not one but three movies. But sadly, none of them succeeded in making a positive impact at the box office. When Khiladi Kumar was asked about having a bad year, he stated that his entire career has been made at this pace with dedication and hard work. Read on!

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar started 2024 with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, followed by Sarfira and Khel Khel Mein. While the actor and the team had high hopes with all three entertainers, the audience wasn’t impressed by them. Hence, they bombed at the box office last year. Currently, he is gearing up for his first release in 2025, Sky Force. During the upcoming actioner’s trailer launch, Kumar reflected on not having a satisfactory 2024, work-wise.

During the event, the OMG 2 actor stated that it was not like something like this had happened to him for the first time. According to the senior star, the best thing to do is to keep working hard. Akshay stated that he keeps telling himself and others that one has to keep on with the hard work. He also revealed that people come to him and suggest that he should do a maximum of two films in a year. But he thinks if he can work more, why shouldn’t he do that?

Advertisement

“My entire career has been made at this pace with dedication and hard work. I have also been told not to take up content-based films, but I don’t want to do that,” The Indian Express quoted Kumar saying. He further opined that even though his drama film with Radhika Madan, Sarfira, didn’t work, he is proud that he made a film like that. “It is one of my best films,” exclaimed the Mission Raniganj actor.

To refresh your memory, Kumar also made two cameo appearances in 2024. First up was Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2, and the next was Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer movie Singham Again. Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur’s Sky Force with Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya, which will be released in theaters on January 24, 2025.

Kumar is also working on films like Jolly LLB 3, Welcome To The Jungle, Housefull 5, Hera Pheri 3, and Bhoot Bangala.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar to be Thanos of Maddock’s future horror universe films like Pehla Mahayudh and Doosara Mahayudh? Dinesh Vijan reveals