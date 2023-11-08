EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to start Housefull 5 from January 15; Sajid Nadiadwala plans India’s biggest comedy

In 2010, Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala teamed up for on the comic caper, Housefull, which over the years has turned out to be the biggest comic franchise of Indian Cinema. 14 years later, the world of this caper is intact and the team is all ready to take the fifth part of Housefull on floors. There have been ample speculations around Housefull 5 over the last few months. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala are all set to take Housefull 5 on floors from January 2024.

Housefull 5 on floors from January 2024

In the past, Sajid Nadiadwala had confirmed his plans of making Housefull 5 on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore, and shoot it extensively in the UK. According to sources close to the development, the plans are on to take Housefull 5 on floors from January 15, 2024. “Housefull is a franchise close to both Akshay and Sajid. They both have cracked a subject that doesn’t just do justice to the world of this mad cap comedy, but also raises the stakes. The core plot is locked and the pre-production is in progress to take the film on floors with the first schedule from January 15,” revealed a source close to the development.

Housefull 5 gears up for Diwali 2024 release

For those unaware, Housefull will become the first comic franchise to have 5 films under its kitty. The fifth film from the franchise is being planned as the biggest comedy of the franchise as also Hindi Cinema. It’s slated to hit the big screen during the Diwali 2024. The casting for Housefull 5 is underway at the moment and the makers are in talks with A-Listers to join Akshay and Riteish Deshmukh on this comic caper. Talking of Akshay and Sajid, the duo have previously worked together on films like Waqt Hamara Hai, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jaan-E-Mann, Heyy Baby, Kambakkt Ishq, Housefull, Housefull 2, Housefull 3, and Housefull 4 among others.

Meanwhile, Akshay is presently shooting for the Mudassar Aziz directed comic caper Khel Khel Mein, after wrapping up his cameo in Singham Again. His next for the theatres is Udaan followed by the big scale actioner, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Stay Tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

