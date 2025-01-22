Sky Force song Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon OUT: Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan’s magical chemistry coupled with Arijit Singh’s soulful voice is perfect treat

The release of the film Sky Force is just around the corner. Veer Pahariya is set to make his Bollywood debut in this aerial action movie with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. The official trailer and a few songs have already been released. Now, a new song titled Tu Hai Toh Main Hoon in Arijit Singh’s soulful voice and featuring Veer and Sara’s magical chemistry has been unveiled.

Today, January 22, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Sky Force launched another song from the soundtrack. Tu Hai Toh Main Hoon is a love track sung by Arijit Singh and Afsana Khan. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil and the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

The music video showcases the ‘eternal love’ between Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan’s characters. They are seen sharing affectionate moments at scenic locations. The pair’s chemistry and the soothing melody promise to strike a chord in your heart.

Watch the full song here!

Fans flocked to the comments section of the music video and conveyed their appreciation for the song. One person said, “Finally best Song from Sky Force,” while another wrote, “Ooh wow, another masterpiece from arijit, tanishq and irshad kamil, eagerly waiting for this film in cinemas.”

A user stated, “Sara looks beautiful gorgeous and the song is also very sweet,” and a comment read, “I am listening to it on loop. Every time I listen to it, it sounds more beautiful…” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Other songs from the soundtrack of the movie include Maaye, Kya Meri Yaad Aati Hai, Rang, and Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon.

According to the CBFC website, Akshay Kumar-led film Sky Force was certified on January 16, 2025. It has received a ‘UA 13+’ rating, and the certified duration is 125 minutes, which means 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Sky Force is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande. It is slated to release in theaters on January 24, 2025, during the Republic Day weekend.

