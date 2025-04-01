Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao stood by me during hard times, recalls The White Tiger co-actor Adarsh Gourav; ‘I will always owe...'

Adarsh Gourav is a talented Indian actor known for his breakthrough role in The White Tiger (2021), which earned him global recognition and a BAFTA nomination. The White Tiger was an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name and also starred Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao. Now, Adarsh has opened up about the support he received from his two co-stars, saying "I will always owe that to both Raj bhai and Priyanka. They stood when times were hard."

Adarsh Gourav played the role of Balram Halwai, who comes from a poverty-stricken village and then uses his sharp wit to escape its throes. In many ways, The White Tiger put Adarsh on the map as he stole the limelight in the film, despite having stars like Rajkummar and Priyanka in it.

The actor in an interview with NDTV acknowledged that The White Tiger played a pivotal role in shaping his career. He stated that the film helped him gain recognition, as it reached a wider audience and performed well, ultimately setting the stage for more opportunities.

Speaking about his co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh said, "Raj bhai is incredibly kind and a great actor. I don't like to talk about personal things publicly, but he's also been there for my family during hard times and I will always owe that to both Raj bhai and Priyanka. They stood when times were hard."

The Superboys of Malegaon actor openly discussed the challenges of securing roles and enduring long stretches without work. While he admitted that the wait never angered him, he acknowledged that it tested his patience

The Tu Yaa Main actor shared that he never felt anger even during extended periods of unemployment, acknowledging that there were multiple instances in his life when he went months without securing a role.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor further explained that while the wait tested his patience and led him to question many things, he always reminded himself of how fortunate he was to have accomplished what he had. He added that even if he never got work again, he would still consider himself lucky.

