7 Upcoming Hindi OTT releases in April 2025 on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, and more: Jewel Thief to Chhorii 2

April 2025 OTT releases feature a number of Bollywood movies and shows. The genres range from drama to action to horror, with big Bollywood stars like Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and more. Check it out.

1. Jewel Thief

Release Date: April 25, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

A master thief (played by Saif Ali Khan) sets out to steal the famous African Red Sun diamond. But the carefully planned heist soon turns into a risky game of betrayal and changing alliances.

2. Chhorii 2

Release Date: April 11, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Chhorii 2 is the sequel to Chhorii, which was a remake of the 2017 Marathi film Lapachhapi. The first film follows a pregnant woman haunted by malevolent spirits. In Chhorii 2, the story continues with Sakshi’s (Nushrratt Bharuccha) journey, reintroducing familiar characters while introducing new horror elements to intensify the fear.

3. Adrishyam Season 2

Release Date: April 4, 2025

OTT Platform: SonyLiv

The show’s official synopsis says, “An espionage thriller series following the life of undercover intelligence officers of the Bharat Intelligence Agency. The agents, Ravi and Parvati, track and neutralize terror risks to protect the nation while posing as regular employees of the meteorological department.

4. Chamak: The Conclusion

Release Date: April 14, 2025

OTT Platform: SonyLiv

The synopsis of the show reads, “An attempt to showcase the ever-thriving music industry in Punjab, which reflects the amount of talent that has been coming out of that state in the past many years. Rohit Jugraj takes this scenario and gives the audience a decent thriller drama surrounding the toxic nature of the industry, where competition is cutthroat, and artists would do anything to survive.”

5. The Legend of Hanuman Season 6

Release Date: April 11, 2025

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

“As the great battle rages on, Ravan resorts to deception, aiming to weaken Ram by striking at his closest ally,” reads this season’s official description.

6. Chhaava

Release Date: April 11, 2025 (TBA)

OTT Platform: Netflix (TBA)

Reports indicate that Chhaava is expected to be released on Netflix, though the official announcement is still awaited. The film's synopsis describes the story as follows: Shivaji’s death ignites the Maratha-Mughal conflict, with his son Sambhaji leading the resistance against Aurangzeb’s forces. Amidst ongoing battles and political intrigue, both sides encounter significant challenges in their fight for power.

7. Loveyapa

Release Date: April 4, 2025

OTT Platform: JioHotstar (TBA)

Reports suggest that Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's Loveyapa is all set to release on JioHotstar on April 4, 2025. Loveyapa is the contemporary romance between Baani and Gaurav. Like numerous Gen-Z couples, they are unable to exist without their phones despite their profound affection for one another.

