3 Fawad Khan Bollywood movies to watch on OTT amid Abir Gulaal’s teaser release

Fawad Khan made his Hindi film debut in 2014. He has worked in three Bollywood movies in his career and is now set for a comeback after almost 9 years. The teaser of his romantic comedy Abir Gulaal was released today, April 1, 2025. Amid this, here’s where you can watch Fawad’s 3 Bollywood movies on OTT.

1. Khoobsurat

OTT platform: Netflix

Khoobsurat marked Fawad Khan’s Bollywood debut. In the 2014 rom-com, he plays the role of Prince Vikram Singh Rathore. He is paired opposite Sonam Kapoor in the film. The actress portrays Milli, a quirky physiotherapist who brings chaos into his life. Khoobsurat is directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

2. Kapoor & Sons

OTT platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Kapoor & Sons (2014) is a highly acclaimed family drama. In the Shakun Batra directorial, Fawad Khan stars alongside a stellar ensemble cast including Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor. The film revolves around two brothers who have many unsolved issues between them. They return home to visit their sick grandfather.

3. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

OTT platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

In the 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Fawad Khan portrays the character of DJ Ali, Anushka Sharma’s love interest. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in important roles. The romantic drama about one-sided love is directed by Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, Fawad Khan is gearing up for the theatrical release of Abir Gulaal. It marks his first collaboration with Vaani Kapoor. The film is directed by Aarti S Bagdi and produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy. Lisa Haydon, Ridhi Dogra, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi, Rahul Vora, Amrit Sandhu, Sujoy De, and Dev Agrawal are also part of the cast.

Fawad mesmerized his fans in the 1-minute, 2-second teaser that has been released. In a romantic moment, he sat with Vaani’s character in a car amid the rain. He was seen singing the song Kuch Na Kaho from 1942: A Love Story that was playing on the radio. Abir Gulaal is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 9, 2025.

