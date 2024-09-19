Kareena Kapoor admits carrying grandfather Raj Kapoor’s ‘love and lessons’ with her always and this latest iconic PIC is proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently looking forward to the film festival in her name that celebrates her 25 years in the film industry. She recently attended an event for the same and dropped an iconic picture posing with her grandfather Raj Kapoor’s portrait. Kareena also admitted to carrying his ‘love and lessons’ with her always.

Today, September 19, 2024, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of herself taken inside a lift. The actress looked stunning in a custom Banarasi saree. She was seen looking at her grandfather Raj Kapoor’s portrait with a bright smile on her face.

In the caption, Kareena wrote, “Carrying his love and lessons with me, always (red heart emoji).”

Have a look at Kareena’s story!

Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival is set to take place from September 20 to 27, where many of her iconic movies will be re-released in Indian cinemas.

Kareena also starred in the recently released crime thriller, The Buckingham Murders, which marked her maiden production. The cast of the movie includes Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Assad Raja, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto, and Zain Hussain. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor.

On the film’s release day, September 13, Kareena penned a special note on Instagram. She wrote, “As an actor, it’s the choices one makes… And I am very proud of this choice.” Bebo requested the audience to watch her film, saying, “Please watch this story and dive into my world of crime and drama… a dream I have always had to act in or produce one... but here I got the best of both worlds. Go find a screen. #TheBuckinghamMurders now in cinemas.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon prepare for the release of her next movie, Singham Again. The next installment in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe also features Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. The action film is set to arrive in theaters on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024.

