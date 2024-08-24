Sonakshi Sinha kisses Zaheer Iqbal as they celebrate two-month anniversary in US, pens goofy note: ‘Only a lifetime more of you annoying me’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are thoroughly enjoying their newlywed life. After tying the knot in June, the pair frequently delights fans with snapshots from their vacations. Their latest destination? New York. Currently marking their two-month anniversary, the couple has shared some heartwarming moments online. One photo captures Sonakshi planting a kiss on Zaheer, while a video shows them laughing together as they stroll through the streets of the United States. Sonakshi wrote, “2 months today… only a lifetime more of you annoying me all day every day… yay!!!”

Zaheer Iqbal shared a series of photos and videos from their vacation on Instagram Stories. In one video, he playfully says, "Sona Devi ji walking in America," prompting both of them to burst into laughter. Another video captures Sonakshi strolling through the streets as Zaheer begins filming her, and she can't help but laugh again as he makes goofy faces toward the end. Sonakshi Sinha also re-shared a post from Zaheer's Instagram Stories, where she’s seen kissing him on the cheek to mark their special day. This sweet gesture is just another proof of how deeply in love they are. Their mix of romance and goofiness truly makes them a perfect couple.

The Heeramandi actress re-shared a fun video and added a note to mark their two-month wedding anniversary. She mentioned celebrating two months together and humorously noted that there’s only a lifetime more of him annoying her every day.

Sonakshi Sinha recently gave fans a glimpse of her joyful moments with husband Zaheer Iqbal on Instagram. In the first photo, Zaheer is seen lifting Sonakshi as she elegantly poses against a stunning U.S. backdrop. Another image shows the couple enjoying a meal together, completely absorbed in each other's presence. The final picture captures Zaheer admiring Sonakshi through his sunglasses, while she peacefully closes her eyes, cherishing the moment. Their love and connection are evident in every frame.

In her caption, the Kakuda actress shared that her heart is always with her home, regardless of her location, a touching reference to Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi Sinha began her Bollywood career with the 2010 hit Dabangg, where she starred opposite Salman Khan. She continued to build her filmography with various projects and recently appeared in the much-anticipated Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Her latest role was in the horror-comedy Kakuda, featuring alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

