Sonakshi Sinha and hubby Zaheer Iqbal's PDA in latest pics from US vacay will make you want to go on trip with your bae right now: 'My heart is...'

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal this June, and the couple has been setting travel goals ever since. After posing with a bear earlier, the duo is now soaking in the charm of New York, with dreamy photos to prove it. Sonakshi recently shared their sweet moments in the U.S., leaving fans swooning, and captioned the pictures, "My heart is with my home."

Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram today (August 23) to share some adorable snapshots with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. The couple's PDA is on full display in the latest photos. In the first picture, Zaheer lifts Sonakshi in his arms as she strikes a beautiful pose amidst the scenic backdrop of the U.S. The second image captures the duo sitting at a dining table, clearly unable to get enough of each other. In the third photo, Zaheer gazes at Sonakshi through his sunglasses while she closes her eyes, soaking in the moment.

In her caption, the Kakuda actress conveyed that her heart is always with her home, no matter where she is in the world, referring to Zaheer Iqbal.

After she shared the photos, fans flooded the comment section with praise for the couple. Her Heeramandi co-star Manisha Koirala also couldn't help but gush over them, writing, "You two are just gorgeous."

Earlier, Zaheer Iqbal posted a series of images from their latest adventure, including a shot of him with Sonakshi Sinha and a bear. He described the moment with the phrase, "A Boy... his BAE... and a Bear." Huma Qureshi humorously questioned why his BAE was behind glass, while Richa Chadha simply commented, "ennnnjoy."

Sonakshi Sinha embarked on her Bollywood journey with the 2010 blockbuster Dabangg, sharing the screen with Salman Khan. She continued her association with the series with Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3. She was also seen in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, Double XL, Mission Mangal, and many more.

Venturing into digital content, Sonakshi made her OTT debut with Dahaad in 2023, directed by Reema Kagti. She also featured in the highly anticipated Heeramandi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Her most recent appearance was in the horror comedy Kakuda, alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

