Sonakshi Sinha reveals one habit of husband Zaheer Iqbal she finds very irritating; Find out

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been setting some serious couple goals right from the day these two got married. The couple who has been dating each other for almost 7 years are enjoying their happy marriage now and they recently celebrated their first month wedding anniversary.

Well, the lovebirds spilled a lot of beans lately about their relationship. Sonakshi revealed one habit of her hubby that she is tolerating. Scroll down to read her response.

Sonakshi Sinha on things she is tolerating about Zaheer Iqbal

During a recent interview with Galatta India, Sonakshi Sinha was asked about the things she was tolerating about her hubby Zaheer Iqbal. To this, the Kakuda actress replied that it has been 7 years that she knows the Notebook star and there is nothing that she tolerates. She also added that if there was something then she would have spoken then. It is all good now.

On prodding further, she revealed that Zaheer whistles a lot. “He is a very good whistler but constantly hearing a whistling sound and music around you, that is something very irritating,” added Sonakshi.

Sonakshi Sinha on telling Zaheer about her feelings for him

In the same interview, Sonakshi also talked about how she told Zaheer Iqbal she loved him first. She recalled telling him that she would marry only him whether he liked it or not.

Advertisement

Sonakshi also added that as they got to know each other with time, their relationship grew deeper and reached the point when Zaheer also agreed to get married to her.

Sonakshi Sinha's work front

Sonakshi Sinha created huge waves recently with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-talked-about web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Apart from her, the series also featured Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha among others.

Her latest OTT film Kakuda was released on Zee 5 on July 12. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the horror comedy also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in the lead.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal head out for dinner date to mark one month wedding anniversary; Aditi Rao Hydari joins