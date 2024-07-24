WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal head out for dinner date to mark one month wedding anniversary; Aditi Rao Hydari joins

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal finally got married on June 23, after dating for seven years. As the couple marked a month of their union, they decided to have a small celebration. On the evening of July 23, the newly wedded couple headed to a restaurant in Mumbai for a dinner date.

However, they weren’t alone. The Double XL actors were joined by their close friends, actress Aditi Rao Hydari, and others. Check it out!

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrate a month of union with Aditi Rao Hydari

On July 23, Sonakshi Sinha and her actor husband, Zaheer Iqbal, were spotted exiting an eatery in Mumbai. In a clip shot by the paparazzi, The Notebook actor was seen coming out of the diner, hand-in-hand with his wife Sonakshi.

For their special day, the couple dressed up in casual but matching outfits. Zaheer went with a plain black t-shirt with a pair of loose-fitted gray pants and sneakers. He added a pop of color to his fit by donning a bright yellow cap. With a neckpiece and a watch, he accessorized his look.

As for the Rowdy Rathore actress, she matched her OOTN to her husband by wearing a black t-shirt. Sonakshi paired it up with blue baggy denim and white sneakers. Adding a jacket on with a waist bag and a pair of eyewear, she rounded up her look.

Check it out:

The newly-married couple was joined by Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari at the private dinner. She looked lovely as she arrived wearing a black top with a pair of denim shorts and white shoes. Carrying a huge luxury bag and her hair tied in a bun, she posed for the paps.

Soon after, the three of them along with another female friend, sat in their swanky white luxury car and left the spot.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal drop honeymoon pictures

Hours ago, Sonakshi and Zaheer collaborated on an Instagram post to share multiple glimpses of the honeymoon in the Philippines. Sharing the photos, they penned, “We celebrated one month of our wedding by doing what we needed to do the most - RECOVER!!!”

Check out the entire post below:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage in Mumbai on June 23, 2024, and later hosted a lavish reception for their friends and family members.

