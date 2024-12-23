Sonam Kapoor showers love as Anil Kapoor marks dad Surinder Kapoor's 99th birthday with throwback pics ft him alongside Raj Kapoor, Parveen Babi

Today, December 23, marks the 99th birth anniversary of Bollywood legend Surinder Kapoor, and his son Anil Kapoor took to social media to honor his late father with a heartfelt post. Sharing a treasure trove of iconic throwback photos featuring Surinder alongside industry greats like Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, and Parveen Babi, he celebrated his father’s incredible legacy. Joining in the tribute, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor also poured love and admiration for their beloved ‘dadu’ on this special occasion.

Taking to Instagram today, Anil Kapoor shared a series of striking monochromatic throwback photos of his father, Surinder Kapoor. In the first image, a young Surinder is captured gazing thoughtfully, posing for the camera. The following pictures feature him in his youth, alongside A-list actors of the time.

One memorable photo includes Surinder with Shashi Kapoor and Parveen Babi. The final image is truly unmissable—a teenage Surinder is seen in a group shot, including a young and undeniably adorable Raj Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor shared a heartfelt tribute to his father on his 99th birthday, reflecting on the profound impact Surinder Kapoor had on his life. He expressed how his father's simplicity, honesty, and joy not only defined him but also gave meaning to their lives. Though deeply missed, Anil spoke of how his father's memories and lessons continue to guide him, bringing strength and warmth each day. The actor celebrated the legacy of a remarkable man who remains his greatest inspiration.

As soon as the Fighter actor shared the post, the comments section was flooded with love. Sonam Kapoor sent several heart emojis and re-shared the post on her Instagram stories with the message, "Happy happy birthday dadu.. miss you."

Arjun Kapoor also shared a heart emoji and re-shared it on his IG story, writing, "Happy Birthday Dadu." Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor both dropped heart emojis, while Sikandar Kher wished, "Happy birthday Uncle Surinder." Rima Jain also joined in the tribute.

Surinder Kapoor, father of Anil, Boney, and Sanjay Kapoor, passed away in September 2011 at the age of 85 following a cardiac arrest. He began his career in the film industry as a secretary to Geeta Bali, a popular actress from the 1950s and the wife of his nephew, Shammi Kapoor.

His first major success as a producer came with the 1963 Hindi film Shehzada. However, his later films like Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan and Bikash Rao didn’t perform well at the box office.

In the 1980s, he went on to produce several notable films such as Hum Paanch, Woh Saat Din, Loafer, Judaai, Sirf Tum, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, and Pukar.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor recently wrapped up a schedule for his upcoming film Subedaar, sharing his excitement on Instagram about the journey ahead. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the action drama will release on Amazon Prime Video. Kapoor is also set to feature in upcoming YRF Spy Universe films, including War 2 and Alpha.

