Anil Kapoor's fitness routine that makes veteran actor look handsome hunk even today

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor's fit physique is a real inspiration not only for aged people but also for the younger generation. Mr. India looks nothing like his age. In every interview, he is asked about his fitness secrets and diet plan. The actor often shares his workout videos and pictures and fans ask him to share his fitness regime in the comment sections. In this article, let's have a peek into Anil Kapoor's fitness routine, diet plan, fitness tips, and more.

Anil Kapoor's daily workout routine

Anil Kapoor 's workout routine consists of cardio, weight training, and functional training. He often shares videos of him running, cycling, or lifting weights with his trainer. He usually starts his workout with some cardio, either running or cycling. The actor is so dedicated to his workouts that he never skips them for a single day.

The 67-year-old actor once posted a picture of him sweating it out on the treadmill while wearing an oxygen mask. Oxygen therapy during workout sessions is used for people who have respiratory conditions that can affect the lungs' ability to absorb oxygen. An oxygen mask helps improve oxygen circulation in the body, reducing things like fatigue or shortness of breath during a workout.

The veteran actor also is a lover of different adventure sports. He shared a picture of him bungee jumping in Dubai on the eve of his 67th birthday.

Kapoor shared with his fans his fitness routine and said that he gets a proper seven hours of sleep, to begin with. He shared that he plays darts to keep his concentration and focus in check at the beginning of the day as the sport gives a “competitive” start to his day.

Defining the meaning of fitness, he shared “For me, fitness is feeling good about myself. I try and balance it with my workouts. It is important for me to be fit enough to face the camera. My trainer Mark makes a plan for me, and I do exactly what he tells me to do.”

He also said that more than working out, it is important to eat right. He concluded the video by saying, “I think diet is more important than working out sometimes. Food is not for taste, but it’s for you to build your strength and stamina.”

Talking about his health and physical fitness, the actor once revealed, “My workouts change from day to day. My day begins at 06:00 am with 10 minutes of cardio to warm up. Then three days a week, I work out in the gym and the other days I work out outdoors. I want to be fit and look lean, because a lean look lets you do all kinds of roles — from comedy and romance to drama. When you bulk up, it limits your roles.”

At the launch of Dr. Shiv K Sarin’s book Own Your Body: A Doctor’s Life-Saving Tips in New Delhi, Sonam Kapoor said that her father is extreme and doesn’t drink and smoke.

Emphasizing that her mother, Sunita Kapoor who is a health-conscious person, has been instrumental in keeping her father in check since the very beginning. “Honestly, since I remember my mom started the first personal training gym in Mumbai. This was many many years ago… So it is my mother who has been very very healthy from the very beginning. Very health-conscious. My dad would love to indulge sometimes but my mother kind of controls him like a very good Indian wife," she said.

Anil Kapoor's diet

Anil Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast. He starts his day by drinking a bottle of water on an empty stomach. Then he has a healthy breakfast which includes a protein-rich sandwich, smoothie, cereal, and oats. He loves having boiled broccoli or celery for lunch. Salads with different sauces and dressings are preferable for him. The actor often also eats boiled pulses with brown rice.

He once said in an interview, “I think diet is more important sometimes than working out. Food is not for taste but it's for you to build your strength and stamina. You consume as much as you need for your body as well as for your mental and physical strength."

Anil Kapoor's fitness tips

In an interview with HerZindagi, the Fighter actor shared some fitness tips and said that sleep, being positive, and being happy are all very important no matter how much exercise one does and controls diet.

He said, If you are not happy, or positive, don't give proper rest to the body, it will go against you today or tomorrow. Consistency is very very important. For me, life is about consistency whether it is career, health, fitness, or relationship, you need to be consistent."

Anil Ji further shared that he gets up in the morning and drinks a lot of water. He has 4-5 liters of water a day and also advised everyone to drink as much water as possible in an interview with Viral Feeder. After this, he takes one or two sips of tea and goes straight for exercise. He does 45 minutes of cardio, a little weight, and takes a shower before starting his work.

Anil Kapoor's diet plan and fitness regime are motivational and inspirational. His workout routine will surely inspire you to hit the gym right away and start balancing your diet.

