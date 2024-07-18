Abdu Rozik, the Tajikistani singer, made headlines by attending the lavish Mumbai wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The grand wedding was in headlines since the pre-wedding festivities and when the couple tied the knot on July 12 the event was graced by whos who of B-town and international celebrities. Abdu recently shared a glimpse of the star-studded event capturing some precious moments from the starry night.

Abdu Rozik shares a glimpse from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant took to his Instagram handle and shared a sneak peek into Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Accompanying the post, he wrote in the caption, “Who is getting married this year?”

In the video, he was seen posing with the groom, Anant Ambani and the bride Radhika Merchant. He captured some lovely moments from their video. He also posed with AR Rahman, Jacqueline Fernandez, international celebrity Kim Kardashian and Orry aka Orhan Awatramani. Abdu also captured a special moment when Prime Minister Modi offered his blessings to the newlyweds.

Celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranvir Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Orry among others graced the extravagant wedding of the year.

As soon as Abdu Rozik uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment box and expressed their thoughts. One fan wrote, “Abduuuuu getting married this yearrrr.” Another fan commented, “My favourite one.”

Meanwhile, on personal front, the singer announced his engagement to Amira in May. Their wedding was initially planned for July, but it was recently postponed due to his boxing match.

More About Abdu Rozik

For the unaware, Abdu Rozik, a Tajikistani singer is known for his participation in Bigg Boss 16. Inside the Bigg Boss house, he was part of the Mandali gang with Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan. His enduring friendship with Shiv Thakare continues to capture attention even after their time on the show.

Following his participation in Salman Khan's show and receiving the nickname Chhota Bhaijaan, Abdu continued to make appearances on various reality shows as a guest. He joined Shiv Thakare during his stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

