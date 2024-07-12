Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kim Kardashian stuns ahead of big day; checks into her hotel

Ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12, many international celebrities are all set to attend the lavish event at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian arrived in the city a few hours ago to attend the big wedding.

After her arrival, Kim was recently spotted in the city, and a video of her has caught our attention on social media.

Kim Kardashian waves at the paparazzi

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Kim Kardashian can be seen walking in style. She moves forward to check into the Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba, in Mumbai before Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Kim looks stunning in her olive green backless bodycon dress. She paired it with a pair of black shades. The reality TV star kept her hair tied in a bun. Don't miss Kim waving at the paparazzi.

Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was also spotted in the video. Khloe can be seen walking behind Kim. She looks gorgeous in a white top and blue jeans for the night.

Watch the video here:

Here's how netizens are reacting to Kim's latest appearance

Many Instagram users dropped their reactions in the comment section. "Kim Kardashian in India, unbelievable!" an Instagram user wrote. "Ambani wedding = Ultimate celeb moment," reads a comment.

"This is next-level celebrity magic!" a comment reads. "Ambanis always go big!" an Instagram user wrote. "No fu**ing way," reads a comment.

Earlier on July 11, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were snapped by the paparazzi at the Kalina Airport in Mumbai. As per an India Today report, Kim will opt for designer Tarun Tahiliani's lehenga for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Meanwhile, global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband, American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, arrived in the city yesterday. Samsung CEO Han Jong-hee and United Kingdom's former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, also arrived in Mumbai for the big event.

Apart from them, Calm Down singer Rema, Despacito fame Luis Fonsi, and American legendary boxer Mike Tyson will also attend the wedding.

