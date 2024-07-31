Radhika Merchant gives Paris a zesty touch in her bright orange Versace co-ord set paired with Goyard plummet bag at Olympics 2024

After a series of grand wedding celebrations in Mumbai, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani have whisked themselves away to Paris to enjoy the 2024 Olympics. Radhika Merchant made headlines during her wedding festivities with a series of stunning ethnic outfits, now in Paris, her wardrobe has taken a sophisticated turn. She is embracing the city’s chic, cosmopolitan vibe with a western outfit which is nothing short of spectacular.

The transition from heavy ethnic ensembles at their nuptials to chic western outfits in Paris highlights Radhika’s versatile fashion sense. Let’s dive into her latest ensemble.

Radhika Merchant’s orange co-ord set

Radhika’s outfit consisted of two standout pieces from Versace that perfectly added a splash of color. Her co-ord consisted of satin lined orange twill tops. The sleeveless crop top featured a square neckline, adorned with gold tone medusa head buttons that punctuated the tab placket. This intricate detail added a touch of luxury to otherwise minimalist design.

Paired with the top was an orange high-rise skirt crafted from the same twill material. The skirt’s box pleated construction added depth and a playful skater inspired fit. The skirt lined with satin created a harmonious look with the top.

Radhika’s accessories and glam

In terms of accessories, Mrs. Ambani opted for white sneakers offering a casual yet stylish look. She opted for small golden hoops and a sleek bracelet. Her traditional Mangalsutra provided a personal touch which blended tradition with modernity. Another luxurious accessory was a Goyard plummet white crossbody bag.

Radhika skipped all make-up, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. Her hair was tied back in a ponytail, enhancing a clean and neat vibe.

In her orange co-ord set look, one could observe Radhika Merchant perfectly executing the art of wanting to look bold yet basic. She accompanied her look with basic white sneakers, sophisticated accessories. Her no-make up look and pony tail gave her a refined, natural look that is ideal for her Parisian environment.

As she attends the Olympic 2024, Radhika Merchant remains style savvy just like she did before in effortlessly classy outfits.

Did you like this look by Radhika Merchant? Let us know in the comments below!

