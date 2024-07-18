Kim Kardashian had gala time attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding; these PICS are proof

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding saw scores of national and international celebrities flying into Mumbai to attend the lavish gala. Among them were popular TV personalities and models Kim and Khloe Kardashian. The sisters had a gala time in India, dressing up like desi divas and enjoying the customs and traditions of the country.

Even though the Kardashian sisters have returned home, it seems Kim is still having dreams of the lovely time she spent in India and her latest Instagram post is proof.

Kim Kardashian drops unseen glimpses from her recent trip to India

When Kim and Khloe Kardashian arrived in India with their entourage and glam team, all jaws dropped. No one ever imagined that the Ambanis would bring the Kardashians to attend the wedding of their son, Anant Ambani.

Soon after checking in their Mumbai hotel, the sisters went out and about in the city and allegedly also show for their popular TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Minutes ago, the actress and model took to her Instagram profile and shared a photo dump of the wonderful time she spent here.

Sharing the images, Kim Kardashian wrote in the captions, “We were on a trip and a journey.”

Take a look:

Kim’s photo album opens with her looking like an angel in her white Skims outfit, holding a floral garland and flaunting her sweet smile. With a strong face card, a tilak on her forehead, and a golden headgear, she dropped the following image. Don’t miss out on her white chunky bangles.

There was also a picture of her with her sister Khloe, looking gorgeous in her brown bodycon dress. The other images show Kim posing in multiple different locations that depict the rich cultural history of India. In the last picture, we see her holding a holding a bronze plate with two little bowls with Haldi and Kumkum in them.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian’s visit to India

Kim and Khloe spent two days in India attending the grand Ambani wedding at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. On the first day, she stunned everyone by walking down the pink carpet in a ravishing red dress for the couple’s wedding day.

On Anant and Radhika’s ‘Aashirwad ceremony,’ she looked adorable in a bespoke Gaurav Gupta ensemble, again in red. They also went to a temple and, fed little children, and performed puja.

