Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks mesmerizing in latest PIC from New York; poses with fan who calls her ‘kind’

Aishwarya Rai has been making headlines for her solo appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The buzz intensified when Abhishek Bachchan 'liked' a post about divorce on Instagram, causing a stir among their fans. Amid these rumors, Aishwarya Rai is currently in New York, looking radiant as she poses with a fan in a photo that's now trending on social media.

Aishwaray Rai poses with fan in New York

Actress and podcaster Jeree Reyna recently delighted her Instagram followers by sharing two cherished photos with her 'idol,' the iconic Aishwarya Rai. The first image is a recent snapshot where Jeree is seen joyfully posing alongside the stunning Aishwarya Rai, who is effortlessly classy in a black and red ensemble. Aishwarya, known for her elegance, graciously takes a selfie, capturing a memorable moment for her fan.

The second photo is a nostalgic throwback, showing a much younger Jeree with Aishwarya. In this older picture, Aishwarya sports stylish shades and exudes the same charm that has captivated millions over the years. Both photos have quickly gone viral on social media.

Sharing the delightful photos, Jeree Reyna captioned, “Meeting your idol twice in one lifetime deserves a spot on the grid. swipe to see me at my most unhinged.” Further, praising Aishwarya for being ‘kind’ to her, she added, “Aish, thank you for always being so kind to me. You listened so intently as I told you about the impact you’ve had in my life. it was always my dream to thank you for it. I wish you all the happiness and joy in this world.”

Abhishek Bachchan's sweet gesture towards Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan's recent gesture towards Aishwarya Rai has captured the hearts of many. The actor was recently photographed in Mumbai, accompanied by the rumored couple Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan. However, the real highlight came when a paparazzo account, Yogen Shah, revealed an intriguing detail: Abhishek's new car has the number 5050. This number is reportedly Aishwarya's favorite, sparking widespread interest on social media.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was recently featured in the critically acclaimed Tamil blockbuster franchise Ponniyin Selvan, which was released in two parts.

