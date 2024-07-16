Kim Kardashian flaunts ‘diamonds and pearls’ from Anant-Radhika’s Shubh Aashirwad; Sonam Bajwa, fans can’t stop gushing

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding celebration saw the presence of various global personalities. Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé Kardashian attended the festivities and stole the spotlight in their desi attire. Kim has now shared new pictures flaunting her look from the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of the couple. Actress Sonam Bajwa gushed over her look, as did the fans.

Kim Kardashian’s look for Anant-Radhika’s wedding festivities receives compliments from fans

On July 15, 2024, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a series of photos showcasing her look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s recent wedding celebrations. Dressed in a white saree and strapless blouse with full sleeves, Kim looked stunning as ever. What grabbed everyone’s attention was her exquisite jewelry, including a statement neckpiece, dangling earrings, maang tikka, and a nath.

In the caption, Kim wrote, “Diamonds and Pearls for the Ambani wedding.”

Have a look at the post!

Fans flooded the comments section of Kim’s post with their praise and appreciation. One person said, “I think she served,” while another wrote, “She looks beautiful in indian wedding attire.” A user stated, “Slayyed literally,” and another netizen exclaimed, “You look like jasmine in real life.”

A comment read, “WOAH you look absolutely AMAZING Kim, just incredible,” and another mentioned, “this is my favourite look!”

Indian actress Sonam Bajwa complimented her, saying, “Kim kaur Kardashian (fire emoji).” Many others used fire and heart emojis to convey their admiration.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Kim Kardashian graced the main wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. She stole hearts in her red saree and glamorous look. During her time at the celebrations, Kim mingled with many other celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranveer Singh.

The guest list of the lavish wedding had many other big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, John Cena, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and more.

