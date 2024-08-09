EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao wants to play his 'inspiration' freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in future; says 'I have been fascinated'

Rajkummar Rao, who has worked in movies like Kai Po Che, Gangs Of Wasseypur 2, Newton, Trapped, Aligarh, Omerta, and Bareilly Ki Barfi, is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Rajkummar has experimented with various roles in his career spanning over 14 years, including IAS Satyendra Mishra in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and lawyer Shahid Azmi in Shahid. The Stree 2 actor recently revealed that he is fascinated by India's late freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and wishes to play his role in the future.

During the latest episode of Pinkvilla Masterclass, Rajkummar Rao, who was promoting his upcoming film, Stree 2, was asked about the role or character he was inspired to do in his career. Rajkummar answered that he wants to play the role of Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh.

“I have always been fascinated with Bhagat Singh. Since I was a kid, since I got to know about him, I read a lot on him," the actor said.

Talking about his fascination with the freedom fighter, he added, "So I think Bhagat Singh is somebody who inspires me, in life also, and I think just to portray his life on screen something which is not being seen before would be very exciting I feel."

In August last year, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Rajkummar Rao expressed that the role of Bhagat Singh is on his wishlist. When asked if the reports of Rajkummar playing the role of late freedom fighter in a biopic were true, the actor stated that he is quite "passionate" about the journey of the Indian revolutionary.

Rajkummar also stressed that if he ever essays his role in the future, it would be a "different take" on his life.

Previously, actors like Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, and Siddharth have portrayed the roles of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in quite a few Hindi movies.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh starred Ajay Devgn in the titular role. The 2002 movie also featured Sushant Singh and D'santosh as Sukhdev and Rajguru respectively.

Other movies that showcased Bhagat Singh's life are Shaheed (1965), 23rd March 1931: Shaheed (2002), and Rang De Basanti (2006). The 1965 film featured Manoj Kumar as the freedom fighter. The 2002 movie listed here starred Bobby Deol in the lead role.

The 2006 film was headlined by Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, and more. Siddharth was cast as Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial.

Rajkummar Rao has played the role of Indian nationalist Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Bose: Dead/Alive, the TV mini-series released in 2017. The series was based on the 2012 book India's Biggest Cover-up by activist Anuj Dhar. It was premiered on ALTBalaji.

Apart from Rajkummar, Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. The upcoming film is a sequel to Stree which was released in 2018. The new movie also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi in crucial roles.

Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar are making their cameo appearances in Amar Kaushik's directorial. The film also has Varun Dhawan as Bhasker or Bhediya.

Stree 2 will hit the screens on August 15 coinciding with Independence Day. It is clashing with Akshay's new movie, Khel Khel Mein, and John Abraham-starrer Vedaa at the box office.

