EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao admires Shah Rukh Khan saying he's 'epitome of romance'; expresses interest in romantic films

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor appeared in an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass ahead of the release of their new film, Stree 2, the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Stree. The lead actors of the horror comedy answered all questions in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

When asked whether Rajkummar Rao desires to work in an intense romantic film, like South Indian blockbusters Vijay Sethupathi's 96 and Nivin Pauly's Premam, he responded modestly, saying that, like many, he grew up watching Shah Rukh Khan's iconic romantic movies and would love to do such a film in his career.

“I'm a die-hard romantic at heart,” Rajkummar Rao expressed his desire to act in romantic movies.

Rajkummar Rao, one of the most versatile actors in the country, has done many social drama movies and comedy movies exceptionally well throughout his career. If a specific genre is missing in his career, it must be intense romantic movies. When asked about this, he excitedly said, "I'm a die-hard romantic at heart. I'm all up for it."

The Newton actor didn’t shy away from expressing his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan. He said, "Shah Rukh sir has been the epitome of romance for us." He expressed that he would love to star in some great romantic films, much like SRK did throughout his career.

Stree 2 releasing on August 15

Stree 2 is an upcoming Bollywood movie that will be released on Independence Day. Stree, the prequel to Stree 2, was a 2018 blockbuster that launched the successful horror-comedy universe in Bollywood. Stree 2 is the fourth movie in the franchise after Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya.

Advertisement

Stree 2 is directed by Amar Kaushik, while the scripting has been done by Niren Bhatt. Stree 2 is a starry movie that features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee among the main cast for the film.

In addition to these stars, Bhediya lead actor Varun Dhawan makes a special appearance in Stree 2, which is produced under the banner of Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bareilly Ki Barfi, Chhichhore and more; Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao open up about possible sequels