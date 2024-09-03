Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are all hearts as Stree 2 star Rajkummar Rao thanks fans for birthday wishes; teases new role from ‘Bickkyy to Vicky’

Rajkummar Rao celebrated his 40th birthday on August 31, 2024. The actor who starred in the recent massive hit Stree 2 has now shared a post thanking his fans for the birthday wishes. He also teased his new role from ‘Bickkyy to Vicky.’ His co-star Shraddha Kapoor as well as other Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and more, were all hearts.

Today, September 3, 2024, Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram and shared an inside picture from his 40th birthday celebration. In the photograph, he is seen sitting in front of a table that had three delicious-looking cakes placed on it. Rajkummar had his eyes closed and hands folded in a wish.

In the caption, he conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to his admirers in Stree style. The actor said, “Thank you so much guys for all your lovely birthday wishes. You guys have made my birthday very special. Sabhi Stree aur Purushon ko dil se dhanyawaad.”

Rajkummar also teased his upcoming movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video after playing the role of Vicky, aka Bicky, in Stree 2. He wrote, “From #Bickkyy to now #Vicky. Ab taiyar ho jaiye #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo Dekhne ke liye. Jald hi la rahe hain aapke liye. Zabardast Comedy se bharpoor entertainment (Now get ready to watch #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo. Bringing it to you soon. Entertainment full of great comedy).”

Have a look at Rajkummar’s post!

Various celebrities from the film industry showered their love on Rajkummar’s gratitude post. Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Sharvari, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more liked the post. Ayushmann Khurrana left a heart emoji in the comments section.

Coming to Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana reprised their roles from the first part Stree (2018). The horror comedy is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. It is currently running in cinemas.

In Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Rajkummar will share the screen with actress Triptii Dimri. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, it is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024.

