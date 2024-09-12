Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Rajkummar Rao reveals if he showed his mehendi skill to Patralekhaa; ‘Woh waise hi kaafi impressed hai 14 saal se’

Rajkummar Rao, who recently achieved massive success with the horror comedy Stree 2, is now gearing up for his movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. In the film co-starring Triptii Dimri, Rajkummar is playing the role of a mehendi artist. The actor was recently asked if he had ever impressed his wife Patralekhaa with his mehendi skills. Rajkummar stated that she had already been impressed with him for 14 years.

Today, September 12, 2024, the team of the upcoming movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video launched the trailer at an event in Mumbai. Rajkummar Rao, who was present at the launch event, was asked if he had ever tried to impress his wife Patralekhaa by showcasing his mehendi skills.

In response, he playfully questioned, “Uske liye mehendi kyun lagani hai? (Why does henna have to be applied for that?)” Rajkummar revealed that even during their wedding, Patralekhaa applied a simple mehendi design.

He continued, “Nahi woh waise hi kafi impressed hai 14 saal se toh abhi mujhe dobara mehendi laga ke unko impress karne ki zarurat hai nahi. Aisi filmein karta rahunga toh woh impress hoti rahengi (She has been impressed with me a lot since last 14 years, so now there is no need to impress her again by applying mehendi. If I keep doing such films, then she will remain impressed).”

The cast of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video includes Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tikku Talsania, and Ashwini Kalsekar. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, VVKWWV is a comic entertainer that arrives in theaters on October 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, Patralekhaa recently received praise for her performance in the series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Rajkummar Rao also penned a heartfelt note appreciating his wife on Instagram. He said, “My dearest @patralekhaa My heart is filled with pride seeing you getting so much love for your performance in #IC814 where some reviewers said your performance shines the most in the show or yours is their favourite performance in the show.”

