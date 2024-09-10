Shraddha Kapoor prays with all the 'shraddha' in her heart in unseen video from Ambani's Ganapati celebration; WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor is quite excited about the ongoing Ganapati festivities. The actress graced the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani family’s residence on September 7, 2024. An unseen video of Shraddha from the event has now surfaced on the internet wherein she was seen praying with faith.

Shraddha Kapoor recently attended Ambani's Ganapati celebration in stunning traditional attire. She was dressed in a red ethnic suit with minimal makeup and open hair. The small bindi on her forehead enhanced her beauty. In a new video shared by the paparazzi, Shraddha was seen praying to Lord Ganesha with folded hands and eyes closed. She also offered a cute smile as she took prasad from the priest.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and more were also present during the celebrations at Antilia.

On September 7, Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to offer a glimpse of the celebrations held at her own house. The post contained a family portrait in which the members were all smiles as they participated in the pooja. Shraddha also posted a picture of the delicious-looking modaks. She captioned the post, “Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!” Have a look!

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor recently starred in the horror comedy Stree 2. She reprised her role as the mysterious Stree from the first part. Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi also reprised their immensely loved characters. Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia were seen in cameo appearances.

Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, the film is directed by Amar Kaushik. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, it was released in theaters on August 15. Stree 2 has received a lot of appreciation from the audience for its story and performances. It has emerged as a huge success at the box office. The makers have confirmed that a third part is in the making along with various other films in the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

