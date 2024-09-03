Stree 2: Tamannaah Bhatia says doing Aaj Ki Raat song felt ‘very risky’ after Kaavaalaa's success; admits thinking ‘Will I be able to top...'

Didn’t we recently get blessed by seeing the goddess Tamannaah Bhatia stealing every bit of our hearts mercilessly? We are talking about the actress’ latest track Aaj Ki Raat which literally gave sleepless nights to her admirers. However, many don’t know that Bhatia was a bit apprehensive about taking up this Stree 2 song and the reason will make you adore her more.

While speaking to Grazia India, Tamannaah expressed, “On the heels of Kaavaalaa’s success, doing the song for Stree 2 felt very risky. I thought, ‘Will I be able to top what I’ve already done?’” The actress revealed that it was director Amar Kaushik who met her and made her understand that this particular song is quite crucial to the storyline and she just ‘instinctively’ knew she had to do it.

While Aaj Ki Raat is all over the place currently, Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa with legendary Rajinikanth was a global hit last year. Lately, more than full-fledged roles, Tamannaah is seen making either special appearances or extended cameos in several movies. Interestingly, it’s something she admits to doing consciously.

The Baahubali actress said that she refuses to be pigeonholed and right when people started to stereotype her as the girl next door, Tamannaah swiftly began choosing parts that people never expected me to play. She added, “I was never focused on the length of the part. All I wanted was for people to remember me.”

Stree 2 has become a massive success within just a few days of its release and stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. This horror comedy jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and is also the sequel to Stree (2018).

Tamannaah, on the other hand, was last seen in Vedaa which clashed with Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar-fronted Khel Khel Mein at the box office. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, it also starred John Abraham and Sharvari in the lead. Bhatia will be next seen in the Telugu supernatural thriller Odela 2 and the web show Daring Partners.

