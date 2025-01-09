Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur expresses gratitude to Hania Aamir's appreciation post; fans point out ‘it's not original account’

Mrunal Thakur is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood who has impressed fans by playing versatile roles on-screen. Recently, the actress had a humorous social media post where she mistook Hania Aamir's fan account for the real one and replied to appreciation made by it. The incident left netizens in splits, and fans pointed out the change to her.

Taking to her X handle, Mrunal Thakur re-shared a post by Hania Aamir's fan account praising her. She thought it was herself, but it was a fan page with a verified blue tick, leading to a mix-up.

Take a look:

The fan account praised Mrunal, writing, "I may be emotional, but for me, @mrunal0801 is the best actor of this generation. She is unparalleled. I don't see any other actress as versatile as her in India." Consequently, the Jersey actress mistook it for the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress's real one and replied, "Hania, you made my day. Thank you so much, my dear."

The mix-up quickly grabbed attention as fans and netizens made playful comments about the situation. Some pointed out the mistake as one user wrote, "That's a fan page," and another mentioned, "That's not a real account, Mrunal."

While some suggested the actress fire her PR team and penned, "You can focus on your work dear, let me help you with the PR stuff dear," another commented, "I can help you build your Twitter a lot better than what your current team is doing." But, the actress handled the situation with.grace and humor replying,"Hahahaha, so sweet. I’m my team!"

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur will be next in the action-drama Dacoit opposite Adivi Sesh. It is directed by Shaneil Deo and will be released in theatres later this year.