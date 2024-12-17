Meet Mrunal Thakur as Adivi Sesh's new leading lady in Dacoit; first look poster out

Explore All Fashion Categories

5 trendy deep-neck blouse designs to copy from Bollywood divas like Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and more

Vijay Deverakonda steps up the style game as he styles his formal looks with a cool accessory

Throwback to Tamannaah Bhatia's Phulkari Kurta-Sharara set, an ideal look for making a statement on mehendi night

Malaika Arora looks drop-dead gorgeous in her red cocktail gown accessorized with iconic Bvlgari’s Serpenti necklace

Katrina Kaif adds desi twist to her airport look with stylish white kurta set; it’s comfort and style rolled into one

Shraddha Kapoor’s soft girl look in a pink sweatshirt and Chanel bag sets a new winter style statement

Mahira Khan delivers stylish wedding guest goals in stunning green kalidar kurta set worth Rs 85,750

Aditi Rao Hydari exudes effortless sporty vibes in olive green co-ord set and minimal accessories as she steps out with Siddharth

Keerthy Suresh says 'I do' in style, dons a stunning white applique gown for her Christian wedding