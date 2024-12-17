Meet Mrunal Thakur as Adivi Sesh's new leading lady in Dacoit; first look poster out
Mrunal Thakur has replaced Shruti Haasan in Adivi Sesh starrer Dacoit. Check out the first look poster of the film here.
Dacoit starring Adivi Sesh became the talk of the town after Shruti Haasan walked out of the project for unknown reasons. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, the makers released an intriguing poster featuring only the eyes of the actress. While it was clear that she was none other than Mrunal Thakur, the makers officially confirmed it by unveiling the first look posters on Adivi Sesh's birthday.
