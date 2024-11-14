Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore co-star Prateik Babbar recalls actor wanted to travel to Antarctica alone: ‘Woh thoda hatke tha’

Sushant Singh Rajput, who is fondly remembered for his contribution to Hindi cinema, left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. Before his demise, SSR gave his last theatrical release, Chhichhore in 2019. Sushant's Chhichhore co-star Prateik Babbar recently recalled that the late actor wanted to travel to Antarctica alone. Prateik expressed that he was a "unique person".

During his new interview with Filmygyan, Prateik Babbar remembered spending time with Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets of Chhichhore. Prateik shared that he was never close to the late actor, however, ne felt SSR's "immense aura" around himself.

"Wo thoda hatke tha. Main kabhi nahin bhoolunga hum log ek basketball scene ke liye wait kar rahe the. Hoop ke neeche hum log bethe the ball ke sath sirf wo aur main (He was a unique individual. I won't ever forget the day when we were waiting to shoot a basketball scene and both of us were sitting together below the hoop)," the Chhichhore actor said.

Recalling SSR's words, Prateik said, "Yaar main na Antarctica ja raha hoon shoot ke baad (I am going to Antarctica after the shoot)." While the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor was surprised to know about his dream, he recalled that the late actor wanted to go there alone.

Sushant Singh Rajput had aspired to fulfill 50 wishes as a part of his bucket list. Out of 50, SSR could complete 13 dreams before his untimely demise. Going to Antarctica was one of them which would remain unfulfilled forever.

Sushant had shared a sneak peek of his 50 dreams list on social media in 2019. "Learn how to fly a plane, train for the Iron Man triathlon, play a cricket match left-handed, and help kids learn about space" were some of his wishes on the list.

In Chhichhore, Sushant Singh's character, Aniruddh Pathak aka Anni and Prateik Babbar's Raghuvir Chalkar aka Raggie were at loggerheads with each other. Nitesh Tiwari's directorial also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut Dil Bechara in 2020. Co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, the film had its posthumous release on Disney + Hotstar.

